Zelensky rips Trump over Putin embrace, compares it to befriending Hitler
Zelensky called Putin 'a killer' and Trump's friendship with him 'strange,' comparing it to calling Hitler a friend during WWII.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that President Donald Trump's public embrace of Vladimir Putin as a friend was "strange," calling the Russian strongman "an aggressor" and "a killer" and comparing the friendship to calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.
"He can't be a friend. Just cannot be," Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC at his office in Kyiv, speaking in English.
"The same that somebody says about Hitler during the Second World War, that he's a good friend. No, he's not a friend.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Newsweek
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News