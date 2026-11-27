Zelensky called Putin 'a killer' and Trump's friendship with him 'strange,' comparing it to calling Hitler a friend during WWII.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that President Donald Trump's public embrace of Vladimir Putin as a friend was "strange," calling the Russian strongman "an aggressor" and "a killer" and comparing the friendship to calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.

"He can't be a friend. Just cannot be," Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC at his office in Kyiv, speaking in English.

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"The same that somebody says about Hitler during the Second World War, that he's a good friend. No, he's not a friend.