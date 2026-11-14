Zelensky Reveals US Proposal on NATO and Donbas Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discloses that the US suggested trading Donbas territory for NATO membership. Abu Dhabi peace talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the United States proposed Ukraine cede control of the Donbas region to Russia in exchange for joining NATO. These disclosures emerged after two days of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded without a significant diplomatic breakthrough. The comments highlight the complex and sensitive nature of ongoing negotiations aimed at ending Europe's worst conflict since the Second World War.

Core Details of the US Diplomatic Proposal

President Zelensky stated that American officials raised the question of whether Ukraine would withdraw from Donbas if it joined NATO. This marked the first time such a direct territorial trade-off was presented by Washington during these negotiations. Zelensky emphasized that he has no unilateral authority to accept or reject such a major shift in national policy. He indicated that any agreement would require a referendum to determine the will of Ukrainian society.

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The Ukrainian leadership is currently discussing specific security guarantees from both NATO and the European Union. Zelensky noted that if Western partners confirm comprehensive security packages, he will present the terms to the public for a vote. This development marks a significant shift, as US officials had previously seemed to rule out Ukrainian membership in the Western military alliance.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Russian President Vladimir Putin has historically cited Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a primary justification for the invasion. During the Abu Dhabi negotiations, Moscow rejected a proposal for a ceasefire regarding attacks on energy infrastructure. Zelensky stated that Russian negotiators do not want an energy truce, describing the situation as a strategic bet on winter campaigns by the Kremlin.

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Putin and Moscow continue to demand significant territorial concessions and ongoing neutrality from Kyiv. These demands remain far beyond what Ukrainian officials have stated they would consider acceptable. Zelensky characterized Russia's proposal for a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka as a tactical ploy to force a Ukrainian withdrawal.

The US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff attended the Abu Dhabi talks and met separately with both Putin and Zelensky. Despite the intense diplomatic efforts, Russian forces have only inched westward since the February 2022 invasion. They have yet to seize the entirety of the Donetsk region despite claims of territorial gains this year.

Real-World Impact and Future Negotiation Steps

The immediate outcome of the Abu Dhabi talks includes an agreement to exchange prisoners. Zelensky confirmed that approximately 1,000 people will be involved in this humanitarian swap. However, the broader strategic stalemate remains, with both sides holding firm on their core security and territorial positions.

Zelensky warned that the Kremlin's demands to redraw Europe's security architecture are dangerous. He argued that such moves could lead to further wars and escalations across the continent. He reinforced that the EU and NATO remain Europe's only real security guarantees in the face of Russian aggression.

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Looking ahead, European officials have agreed to be included in all future negotiations. Zelensky mentioned that new sanctions and weapons legislation adopted by the US Congress could serve as motivation for Putin to de-escalate. The Ukrainian president described the ongoing peace discussions as an extremely difficult conversation that requires careful navigation.

Following his visits to Denmark and Ireland, Zelensky highlighted the need for international unity. He stressed that any final agreement must include a strong, well-funded Ukrainian army and substantial funds for rebuilding. The path forward involves balancing these immediate security needs with long-term geopolitical stability for the region.