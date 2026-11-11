Zelensky Praises US Mediation Shift in Abu Dhabi Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses satisfaction with US mediators' new approach during Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Abu Dhabi, highlighting progress on prisoner exchanges and security frameworks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly expressed his approval of the evolving strategy employed by United States mediators during ongoing peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The diplomatic discussions marked their second day on Wednesday, following initial meetings that commenced on Tuesday between representatives from Kyiv and Moscow.

US Mediators Drive Constructive Dialogue

Zelensky stated he was very happy with the changes he observed in the approach taken by American envoys, specifically identifying Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as key figures facilitating the talks. Speaking from Copenhagen on Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader described the sessions as constructive and substantive, noting that his team had reported significant progress on humanitarian issues and security guarantees.

Also read Trump Reports Strong Inclination for Ukraine Peace Deal After Abu Dhabi Talks

The first meeting lasted several hours and focused on making tangible progress toward resolving the war. Washington aims to establish a new security framework that includes European partners, hoping to narrow the gaps between the warring sides without providing specific details on the extent of these concessions.

Prisoner Exchange and Territorial Disputes

A major focus of the negotiations is the organization of a large-scale exchange of prisoners, with US officials planning to travel to Russia to discuss the matter further. Zelensky confirmed that negotiators in Abu Dhabi are actively working on this critical humanitarian issue to facilitate the return of captured personnel.

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Discussions also addressed conflicting claims regarding territorial control in the Donbas region. When asked about Russian assertions that Putin's forces occupy half of the area, Zelensky's team presented video footage and images proving that these areas remain under Ukrainian control, rejecting Moscow's narrative as factually incorrect.

European Security and NATO Concerns

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the week's discussions as very productive and emphasized the necessity of eventually including Europeans at the negotiating table. He argued that European nations are integral to solving the problem and must be part of any lasting resolution to the conflict.

Kushner told delegates that the United States hopes to create a new security framework between Ukraine, Russia, and Europe to secure decades of peace. This aligns with Moscow's pre-invasion ultimatum for Western countries to roll back troops from eastern Europe, a demand reiterated by Russian diplomat Sergei Ryabkov during the talks.

Ongoing Conflict and Regional Impact

Despite the diplomatic efforts, fighting continued overnight with significant consequences for infrastructure. Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of Russia's Leningrad region, reported that a Ukrainian drone barrage sparked a fire at Ust-Luga, a key Baltic port for oil exports, wounding three workers.

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Russian air defenses downed 150 drones in the region during the night, highlighting the intensity of the aerial warfare continuing alongside the diplomatic channels. Meanwhile, Zelensky warned against a Yalta 2.0 scenario, insisting that security arrangements can only be discussed after a ceasefire is achieved.