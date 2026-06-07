Zelensky Meets with UK, France, and Germany Leaders in London to Bolster European Security and Support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held urgent talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London, focusing on strengthening Europe's defense posture and coordinating further aid for Ukraine. The meeting followed a Russian drone attack on a nuclear fuel storage site near Chernobyl, drawing international condemnation. Leaders discussed forming a 'coalition of the willing' to guarantee Ukraine's security and are expected to announce a new military assistance package. Zelensky vowed Ukraine will respond to Russian aggression and called for increased pressure on Moscow, while rejecting Putin's dismissal of direct talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to London for high-level talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer , French President Emmanuel Macron , and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz .

The meeting, held at Downing Street, focused on strategies to strengthen European security and coordinate continued support for Ukraine amid escalating Russian aggression. Zelensky emphasized the need for greater cooperation and a unified diplomatic approach, stating that Europe must be integral to any future negotiations and must remain strong. He thanked the UK and its allies for their commitment to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and increase pressure on Russia.

The gathering follows a concerning incident where a Russian drone struck a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Ukraine's Kyiv region, located near the historic Chernobyl site. Zelensky condemned the attack as 'extremely vile' and indicative of Russia's growing boldness. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern over the strike, given the significant nuclear material stored at the location.

Although a fire was quickly contained and radiation levels remained safe, the event underscored the risks of nuclear infrastructure being targeted. The so-called E3 group-comprising the UK, France, and Germany-are among Ukraine's most steadfast supporters. They are spearheading a 'coalition of the willing' aimed at providing long-term security guarantees to Ukraine, potentially as part of a broader peace framework. Reports suggest a new military aid package for Ukraine is expected to be announced soon.

The leaders displayed a united front, with flags of the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine displayed at Downing Street and a red carpet rolled out. Zelensky raised a peace sign as he greeted Starmer, who welcomed him with a handshake and a pat on the shoulder. Macron also received a warm embrace from Starmer upon arrival. Zelensky later told Sky News that Ukraine would not 'silently die' amid intensified cross-border attacks, vowing to respond and grow stronger each day.

This follows Kyiv's recent strikes on St. Petersburg during a major economic forum, signaling Ukraine's expanding battlefield tactics. The diplomatic context remains fraught. Zelensky had extended an open invitation for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who dismissed it, claiming 'no point' in negotiations. Zelensky explained his use of an open letter was to ensure the message reached Russian society, which he described as living in a 'fantastic world' detached from the reality of Russia's aggression.

He criticized Moscow's information blockade and stressed the need for transparent communication. Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure have intensified, with strikes reported in 13 regions overnight and five casualties linked to the nuclear facility attack. Over the past week, Russia launched 88 missiles, over 3,250 attack drones, and approximately 1,800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Both sides have escalated drone warfare, and US-led peace efforts have been sidetracked by the Middle East conflict.

Previously, in February 2025, a Russian drone damaged the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement arch, a structure covering the reactor destroyed in the 1986 disaster-a claim Russia denied. Accusations also continue over attacks on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, highlighting the perilous state of nuclear security in the conflict





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Zelensky UK France Germany Russia Ukraine War European Security Military Aid Nuclear Facility Attack Chernobyl Coalition Of The Willing Diplomacy Starmer Macron Friedrich Merz

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