Zelensky Meets UK, French and German Leaders in London to Bolster European Support Amid Nuclear Site Strike and Escalating Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London to discuss enhancing European cooperation and security guarantees for Ukraine. The summit follows a Russian attack on a nuclear fuel storage site near Chernobyl and comes as both sides intensify drone warfare while diplomatic efforts stall.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Downing Street for high-stakes talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer , alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz .

The meeting, part of the so-called E3 group of nations, focused on strengthening European support for Ukraine amid escalating Russian aggression. Before the discussions, Zelensky emphasized the need for greater cooperation and a shared diplomatic strategy, stating that Europe must be an integral part of any peace negotiations and remain strong. He thanked the UK and its allies for their commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and increasing pressure on Russia.

The summit follows a concerning Russian strike on a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the Kyiv region, located just nine miles from the historic Chernobyl power plant. Zelensky condemned the attack as extremely vile, highlighting a growing boldness in Russian actions. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern over the incident given the significant nuclear material stored at the site.

Although a fire was quickly extinguished and radiation levels remained safe, the strike underscored the persistent threat to critical infrastructure. The E3 nations, considered some of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, are reportedly preparing a new military aid package for Kyiv. The meeting also aims to solidify a 'coalition of the willing' led by the UK and France to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any future peace process.

On the doorstep of Number 10, Starmer warmly welcomed Macron and Zelensky, with flags from all four nations displayed and a red carpet rolled out. Zelensky raised a peace sign as he greeted the Prime Minister. In a separate interview with Sky News, he vowed that Ukraine would not 'silently die' amid intensified cross-border attacks, promising stronger daily responses. This follows recent Ukrainian strikes on St. Petersburg during a major economic forum.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Zelensky's proposal for direct talks, dismissing it as pointless and claiming Russia is not the aggressor. Zelensky lamented that many Russians live in a 'fantastic world' cut off from reality due to internet restrictions and state-controlled narratives. He stressed the need to openly communicate the truth about the war, which Russia brought upon Ukraine.

Overnight, Russian strikes hit civilian infrastructure across 13 Ukrainian regions, resulting in casualties, including five deaths linked to the nuclear facility attack. Over the past week alone, Russia launched 88 missiles, over 3,250 attack drones, and approximately 1,800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. The drone warfare has intensified on both sides, while US-led diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain stalled due to the Middle East crisis.

In February 2025, a Russian drone previously damaged the containment arch over Chernobyl's destroyed reactor, an incident Russia denied. Both nations have also traded accusations over attacks on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, further raising proliferation risks. The London meeting thus represents a critical moment for aligning European diplomacy and military support as the war enters its fifth year with no clear resolution in sight





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