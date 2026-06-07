Zelensky Meets European Leaders to Strengthen Defenses Amid Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with European leaders in London to discuss bolstering Europe's defenses in the face of escalating Russian aggression. The meeting comes after a Russian drone strike on a spent nuclear fuel storage facility near the Chernobyl power plant, raising international concerns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Downing Street today for crucial talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer , French President Emmanuel Macron , and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz .

The meeting focused on bolstering Europe's defenses in the face of escalating Russian aggression. Zelensky emphasized the need for greater cooperation and a united diplomatic front, stating, 'Europe must be part of the negotiations and must be strong.

' The Ukrainian leader also expressed gratitude to the UK and its allies for their commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defenses and increasing pressure on Russia. The meeting comes in the wake of a Russian drone strike on a spent nuclear fuel storage facility near the Chernobyl power plant, which Zelensky described as 'extremely vile.

' The incident has raised international concerns, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) describing it as 'deeply concerning. ' Despite the attack, officials confirmed that radiation levels remained within safe limits. The so-called E3 group of nations, comprising the UK, France, and Germany, are among Kyiv's most steadfast allies. They are expected to discuss a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Ukraine launched a series of strikes on the Russian city of St. Petersburg, where a major economic forum was taking place. Zelensky has vowed to respond to Russia's aggression, stating, 'We will not silently die. We will be stronger and stronger each day.

' Despite Zelensky's invitation for face-to-face talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the proposal, claiming he sees 'no point. ' The conflict, now in its fifth year, has seen an intensification of drone strikes by both sides, with diplomatic efforts to end the war remaining elusive





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