Ukrainian maritime drones struck the Russian corvette Merkury at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya, Zelensky says the ship sank and a Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed, while Libyan officials report severe damage and 10 wounded.

Ukrainian maritime drones struck and sank the Russian navy corvette Merkury at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. He said seven Ukrainian-made naval drones took part in the operation, which he described as exemplary and carried out the previous day.

Zelensky Claims Ukrainian Drones Sank Russian Corvette In Libya

It happened roughly 1,500 miles from Ukraine's front line. Zelensky said the Merkury was one of Russia's newest ships, commissioned in 2023 during the full-scale war. He added that a Ka-27 combat helicopter aboard the corvette was also destroyed. He said Ukrainian forces also hit the Russian dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which Moscow used to transport weapons, and declared the target struck.

Also read Russian Corvette Merkury Destroyed in Benghazi Explosion

The video he shared shows drones striking both ships. We continue our operations in designated waters, Zelensky wrote on X. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine.

In a later post he called it an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war and thanked the Security Service of Ukraine and all Defense Forces involved, saying the targets set were achieved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Libya attack, saying Russia's Defense Ministry would provide more information if deemed appropriate.

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Kremlin Spokesman Declines Comment On Libyan Naval Strike

Separately, Peskov called a Baltic Sea incident part of a dangerous trend of increasing terrorist activity and urged regional nations to warn Kyiv against such operations. Russian, Estonian and Finnish vessels fought a blaze after the Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters before a Russian vessel began towing it away Sunday. Libyan officials gave a different account of the result.

Two officials said the corvette was severely damaged, not sunk, and that at least four drones were intercepted while two hit the ship. At least 10 people were wounded, including Libyan and Russian nationals, one official said. The officials are affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, and spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to talk to reporters. Benghazi residents heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early Sunday.

Civil defense units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said. The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies under an agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government, a statement said, without giving details about the vessel or its cargo. Eastern Libya's government, led by Prime Minister Osama Hamad, sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N.

Security Council. It asked for an international investigation into suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya and to verify whether Ukrainian military experts are operating there. Western Libya is governed by the internationally recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that the Merkury had stopped at Benghazi for several days under a cooperation agreement to refuel and resupply while escorting Russian cargo vessels capable of carrying military supplies back to Russia. The corvette is designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships. Ambrey, a U.K.-based maritime security and risk intelligence firm, said some explosions at the Benghazi Naval Base were likely caused by the detonation of ammunition aboard the Merkury.

Ukraine Operates Covertly In Libya Under Western-Backed Deal

Ukrainian forces have operated in western Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West, using the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials. The Ukrainian personnel, most of them drone experts, operated mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, and also at other military facilities in Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press earlier this year.

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They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters. The Libya strike was the latest long-range assault by Kyiv's forces. Ukraine has embarrassed Moscow before, including Operation Spiderweb in June 2025, when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked at air bases across Russia. Zelensky noted in a video address to a NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Berlin that Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries as far away as western Siberia and Russian warships in the Mediterranean.

In March, Russia's Transport Ministry alleged that Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya attacked the Arctic Metagaz, a liquefied natural gas carrier sailing from Murmansk that later sank between Libya and Malta. Kyiv never claimed responsibility for that incident. On Saturday, a drone attack set fire to the Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship operated by the defense logistics firm Oboronlogistika, in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.

Finland's military said Ukraine likely carried out the strike, which forced the evacuation of all 16 crew members and left one slightly injured. The attacks come as President Donald Trump pushes for peace, while Ukraine remains steadfast in fighting off Russian gains in the south and east and taking the fight to Russia in designated waters around the globe. Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv resumed this month after a nine-month pause.

Sticking Point Remains Russian Annexation Of Ukrainian Territory

The sticking point remains Russian annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in exchange for a ceasefire. At the same time, Russian missiles and drones have devastated Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter and damaged civilian buildings. A Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in a village near Kyiv killed 11 people, regional police said Monday. A 7-year-old child and a 79-year-old woman were pulled alive from the rubble after the Sunday morning attack, rescue services said.

Three people were killed Monday in a Russian strike on a hospital in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the regional military administration said. Two other people were killed when Russian forces struck a vehicle marked as evacuating residents from Kramatorsk, authorities said. An oil refinery in Russia's western Rostov region halted work Monday after what Gov. Yuri Slyusar called a massive Ukrainian drone and missile attack lasting more than six hours.

Ukraine's General Staff said the refinery, a few dozen miles from the Ukrainian border, can process up to 55 million barrels of oil a year and was on fire after the attack. Russian officials also reported Monday a Ukrainian attack on industrial sites in Russia's Perm region, more than 620 miles from Ukraine. One person was killed, and 56 Ukrainian drones were downed, Perm Gov. Dmitri Makhonin said.

Northern and eastern Libya, and Russia's Defense Ministry, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.