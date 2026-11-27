Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Donald Trump's embrace of Vladimir Putin, comparing the Russian leader to Adolf Hitler and questioning US neutrality in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump following the American leader's public display of camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump posted a photograph on his social media platform showing himself embracing the Kremlin chief, describing him explicitly as 'my friend,' a gesture that drew immediate condemnation from Kyiv.

Zelensky Compares Putin to Adolf Hitler

Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC that while it is the prerogative of the US President to make personal calls, labeling Vladimir Putin as a friend is morally indefensible. The Ukrainian president argued that Putin is an aggressor and a killer who cannot be considered a friend, drawing a direct parallel to historical atrocities. He stated that equating Putin with a good friend is akin to claiming Adolf Hitler was a friend during World War Two, emphasizing that such relationships are impossible for war criminals.

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US Envoys and Peace Talk Delays

The critique comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts by Donald Trump's envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, to negotiate a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv. These negotiations, which include recent talks mediated in Abu Dhabi earlier in the month, have yielded no clear progress. Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration with these sessions, stating that 'the more we know, the more problems,' and noted that further discussions are scheduled to resume in December.

Frustration Over US Neutrality and Aid

Volodymyr Zelensky voiced deep dissatisfaction with Washington's approach, citing a lack of pressure on Russia during peace talks and significant delays in delivering anti-ballistic missile systems. He argued that attempting to remain neutral with an aggressor effectively supports both the victim and the perpetrator, which he deemed incorrect. The Ukrainian president urged the United States to act as a strong nation with 'power and respect' by pushing Russia to end the conflict rather than balancing between the two sides.

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Trump Shifts Tone on Military Aggression

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had asked Vladimir Putin to 'pull back all military aggression' against Europe, marking a shift in his public rhetoric. This statement followed meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Florida. Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that he discussed ending the war with Putin, expressing belief that a quick deal between Russia and Ukraine was a strong possibility, though he did not explicitly include Ukraine in the territorial scope of his request.

Rising Casualties and Strategic Uncertainties

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted that Russian strikes across Ukraine have become more frequent and deadly, with civilian fatalities reaching an all-time high. Despite the diplomatic maneuvers, the situation on the ground remains dire, with European nations growing increasingly concerned about Russian provocations, including cruise missile incidents in Poland. The disparity between Trump's warm greeting of Vladimir Putin and the grim reality facing Ukraine continues to strain transatlantic relations and fuel anxiety in Kyiv about US commitment to its defense.