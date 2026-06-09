Zelensky cautions Reform UK councils that removing Ukrainian flags could damage vital alliances

Ukrainian President warns that the recent removal of Ukrainian flags by Reform‑run councils may harm UK‑Ukraine relations, while urging continued diplomatic cooperation amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that even minor errors can damage deep‑rooted alliances after several local councils under the Reform UK party began removing Ukrainian flags from municipal buildings.

The flags, originally hoisted across town halls as a sign of solidarity following Russia's full‑scale invasion in February 2022, have been taken down by some Reform‑run authorities in favour of displaying local county flags, the Union Jack and the Saint George's Cross. In an interview with The Guardian, Zelensky said he hopes the councils will reverse the decision, stressing that the world is "so sensitive today" and that "small mistakes can break big friendships or huge contacts.

" He urged the officials to "come back to the table, speak, and understand each other," emphasizing the importance of keeping diplomatic channels open. The controversy arose after Reform UK, which achieved notable gains in the May 2024 local elections, secured control of ten councils including those in Durham, Lancashire and Staffordshire.

Party chairman Zia Yusuf announced that the party would move swiftly to ensure that only the Union Flag, the Saint George's Cross and, where appropriate, county flags would be permitted on council flagpoles, balconies, reception desks or within council chambers. The policy sparked criticism from Ukrainian officials and supporters who viewed the removal of the Ukrainian banner as a symbolic slight at a time when the country remains under threat from Moscow.

While Reform later clarified that county flags would still be allowed, the stance has been portrayed by Zelensky as a potential diplomatic misstep that could strain the historically strong UK‑Ukraine partnership. During the same weekend, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street.

The quartet issued a joint appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, demanding an "immediate and complete ceasefire" and condemning the recent large‑scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. In the interview, Zelensky also highlighted the broader strategic importance of UK support, noting that Britain has backed Ukraine from the onset of the war not only out of shared values but also for European security.

He hinted at an invitation for King Charles III to undertake a state visit later this year, recalling the monarch's public show of solidarity during Zelensky's heated exchange with former US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. In a separate discussion with Sky News, Zelensky revealed that billionaire Roman Abramovich has acted as an informal intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow in recent peace‑talk efforts.

According to the president, Abramovich conveyed a Russian message indicating a willingness to understand Ukraine's positions and offered to deliver Kyiv's response directly to Putin. Zelensky rebuffed any notion of conceding territory, especially in the Donbas region, insisting that Ukraine will not relinquish its land and that any negotiations must occur outside Russian or Belarusian territory, potentially involving the United States and European leaders.

While the exact timing of Abramovich's meeting remains unclear, the Financial Times reported that the two met in late May. Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK after the 2022 invasion due to his ties to Putin, has previously facilitated a prisoner swap that secured the release of five British volunteers fighting for Ukraine.

The day after the Downing Street gathering, a Russian drone strike killed three civilians waiting at a bus stop in southeastern Ukraine, and another attack damaged a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel near the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Authorities confirmed that radiation levels remained within safe limits, but the incidents underscored the ongoing volatility of the conflict and the urgency of diplomatic initiatives.

Zelensky's message to Reform UK councils reflects a broader appeal to maintain symbolic gestures of support, such as flying the Ukrainian flag, as part of the larger effort to sustain international solidarity against Russian aggression. He warned that neglecting these gestures could erode trust at a time when coordinated diplomatic and security actions are crucial for Ukraine's survival and for the stability of the wider European region





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