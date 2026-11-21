Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Vladimir Putin as a killer following Donald Trump's meeting with the Russian leader, amid deadly strikes in Ukraine and Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has directly confronted the diplomatic rhetoric surrounding the war, branding Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer. This strong statement comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged his relationship with the Russian leader during a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Direct Condemnation of Russian Leader

During an interview with CNN on Friday, Zelensky clarified the distinction between diplomatic courtesies and moral reality. He noted that while it is up to President Trump to define his personal relationship with Putin, the Ukrainian perspective remains starkly different. For Kyiv, the Russian leader is not a friend but an enemy who actively kills civilians.

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The comments served as Zelensky's first public reaction since the Thursday meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Ukrainian president emphasized that the title of killer is justified by daily actions, stating that Putin is killing both day and night, targeting infrastructure and people without success on the battlefield.

Deadly Strikes Across Ukrainian Regions

These diplomatic tensions unfolded as Russia continued its heavy bombardment of Ukrainian territory. Overnight attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, killed at least two people, including a seven-year-old boy and a twenty-year-old paramedic. The strike hit a residential area in the city center, injuring fifty-two others.

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Violence spread to other regions, with the state emergency service DSNS reporting eleven injuries in the Kharkiv area and one injury in Rivne. Earlier in the week, Russia launched what Zelensky described as the biggest attack of the year. The assault involved over one hundred ten missiles and more than four hundred drones.

Escalation Near Poland and NATO Borders

Tensions extended beyond Ukraine's borders as Poland reported two Russian missiles hitting its territory on Friday. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that authorities believe one drone and two Kh-101 cruise missiles breached Polish airspace. The strikes occurred near bases housing three hundred UK soldiers.

Sikorski described the incidents as an intensification of Russian aggression. He noted that previous incursions involved unarmed or single armed missiles, whereas this event involved two long-range missiles. He deemed it highly unlikely that electronic warfare caused the deviation, citing the independent guidance systems of the weapons.

Geopolitical Implications and Future Steps

The proximity of these strikes to NATO territory has raised alarms among allied nations. Sikorski urged President Trump to question the sincerity of Vladimir Putin during their discussions. He pointed out a pattern where Russian escalation appears to follow meetings between the U.S. and Russian leaders.

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Meanwhile, Russia has vowed retaliatory strikes for the recent damage to the Krements bridge in Kyiv. The minister described the upcoming actions as more painful than previous events. The international community now watches closely as diplomatic channels attempt to reduce the intensity of the ongoing conflict.