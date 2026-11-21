Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Vladimir Putin as a killer following the Shenzhen summit. This follows intensified Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and spillover strikes into Polish territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly designated Vladimir Putin as a killer and an enemy, directly challenging United States President Donald Trump's characterization of the Russian leader as a friend. This diplomatic rebuke comes in the immediate aftermath of a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, involving Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zelensky emphasized that while the naming is up to the American president, his government views Putin solely as a criminal aggressor responsible for ongoing violence.

Shenzhen Summit and Diverging Views on Putin

Zelensky provided these comments during an exclusive interview with CNN, marking his first public statement since the Thursday summit in Shenzhen. He addressed Trump's remarks describing his relationship with Putin as great and long-standing, asserting that for Ukraine, the Russian leader is an active killer. Zelensky stated that Putin kills daily and targets civilians due to a lack of battlefield successes, labeling these actions as criminal attacks on innocent populations.

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Intensified Bombardment of Ukrainian Cities

Speaking on Friday, Zelensky condemned what he described as the biggest Russian attack of the year, which targeted Kyiv and western Ukraine. The assault involved one hundred and ten missiles and over four hundred drones, resulting in nine deaths and fifty-eight injuries. Putin had previously threatened more painful strikes after a Ukrainian hit damaged a prestigious bridge valued at three billion pounds. The offensive left thirty victims in serious condition, highlighting the severe toll on civilian infrastructure and communities.

Casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Regional Impact

Violence continued overnight in Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where missile and drone strikes killed at least two people. Victims included a seven-year-old boy playing with friends and a twenty-year-old paramedic woman, according to Oleksandr Vilkul of the local Defence Council. The state emergency service also reported eleven injuries in Kharkiv and one in Rivne, demonstrating the widespread nature of the overnight bombardment across multiple provinces.

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Polish Minister Warns of Strategic Escalation

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski accused Moscow of intensifying attacks following every meeting between Trump and Putin. He confirmed that two Kh-101 cruise missiles and a drone struck Polish territory, with one explosion occurring near British military personnel. Sikorski told BBC Radio that the incursion into airspace is an escalation from previous incidents in 2022 and urged Trump to question Putin's sincerity regarding peace.

Military Response and Future Implications

Nato scrambled warplanes after the missiles breached Polish borders, with strikes hitting fields near Rudnik na Sadem and Molodycz. Sikorski dismissed the possibility that the missiles veered off course due to electronic warfare, citing their independent guidance systems. These events underscore the volatile security environment in Europe and the complex diplomatic tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.