Zelensky accuses Russia of deliberate strike on nuclear‑fuel storage site near Chernobyl

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces intentionally hit a spent‑fuel reception building close to the Chernobyl plant, calling the attack extremely vile. No radiation spike was recorded, but the incident adds to a pattern of assaults on nuclear infrastructure that experts warn could trigger a major disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has charged that Russian forces deliberately targeted a nuclear‑fuel storage installation located a short distance from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The attack, which Zelensky described as an "extremely vile" act of aggression, struck a building that serves as a reception point for spent fuel, only about nine miles (15 kilometres) from the site of the 1986 disaster. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the structure houses large quantities of nuclear material, though Kyiv's state nuclear operator Energoatom confirmed that no spent fuel was present in the building at the time of the strike.

A fire broke out after the impact but was quickly extinguished by Ukrainian emergency crews, and no injuries were reported. Radiation monitors recorded no increase above normal background levels, and the IAEA announced that a technical team would soon travel to the site to assess any potential contamination.

Zelensky posted on the social network X that the Russian "Shahed" drone had hit one of the buildings of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility, calling the strike "deliberately" aimed at a critical piece of infrastructure. He warned that the incident underscored a growing brazenness in Russia's conduct of its war, noting that the pattern of attacks on nuclear‑related sites has become increasingly reckless.

In the same statement, the Ukrainian leader listed a series of other assaults carried out the previous night, saying that Russian missiles, drones and guided bombs struck civilian targets across 13 regions of Ukraine. Over the past week, he claimed, Russia has launched 88 missiles, more than 3,250 attack drones and roughly 1,800 guided aerial bombs, prompting Zelensky to appeal for heightened international pressure on Moscow.

He thanked the nations and individuals providing assistance and called for concrete steps to ensure that Russia feels the consequences of its "terrorist" war. The incident follows a series of previous attacks on nuclear facilities that have raised alarm among international observers.

In February 2025, a Russian Shahed drone damaged a containment arch over the Chernobyl reactor that survived the 1986 explosion, while earlier in 2024 a drone strike damaged a radiation shelter protecting the fourth unit of the plant, prompting fears of a possible leak. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of targeting the Russian‑occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, and of threatening the safety of the Chernobyl exclusion zone with repeated over‑flights of armed drones.

Experts warn that strikes on power substations and other energy infrastructure located within a few hundred metres of nuclear reactors could trigger a catastrophic release of radiation if a weapon were to miss its intended target. The ongoing conflict therefore poses not only a conventional security threat but also a potential nuclear‑safety crisis that the international community is being urged to address promptly





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