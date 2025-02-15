Zelenskiy: Ukraine Needs US Support to Survive Russia's Assault

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Ukraine has little chance of surviving Russia's invasion without continued U.S. support.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ukraine has little chance of surviving Russia 's assault without U.S. support, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after phone calls this week by U.S. President Donald Trump with Zelenskiy and Russia n President Vladimir Putin. Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance.

But we will have low chance - low chance to survive without support of the United States, Zelenskiy said in an interview on the NBC News program Meet the Press. An excerpt was released on Friday from the interview, which will be broadcast on Sunday.Trump discussed the war on Wednesday in separate calls with Putin and Zelenskiy, in the U.S. president's first big step toward diplomacy in a conflict he has promised to end quickly. Trump later said he did not think it was practical for Kyiv to join NATO and that it was unlikely Ukraine would get back all its land. Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from captured territory and says it must receive NATO membership guarantees. Zelenskiy also said that Ukraine would need billions of dollars in aid to rebuild its economy. Zelenskiy's comments come as the war in Ukraine enters its second year.





