Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised United States mediators for changing their approach in Abu Dhabi negotiations with Russia, hoping the new method will lead to a broader ceasefire and a European security framework.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he was "happy" with the change in approach by United States mediators in Abu Dhabi, where Kyiv and Moscow began a new round of negotiations with Russia n officials. The talks, which kicked off for a second day in the Emirati capital, come after a stalemate in February and a period during which Washington was preoccupied with the conflict in Iran.

New US Strategy Aims for Broad Ceasefire

The United States, led by President Donald Trump's son‑in‑law Jared Kushner and businessman Steve Witkoff, has shifted from traditional diplomatic dialogues to a format that seeks to narrow gaps between the warring parties. In a brief opening session that lasted several hours, the US envoys outlined their confidence that the new framework would move toward a comprehensive ceasefire, labeling it a "first step toward a complete and unconditional ceasefire."

Also read US-brokered talks are set to start in Abu Dhabi to discuss Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Zelenskiy, who spoke in Copenhagen on Tuesday before heading to Abu Dhabi, described the discussions as "constructive and quite substantive." He noted that the talks covered humanitarian issues and security guarantees and mentioned a large‑scale prisoner‑exchange proposal that the US would pursue by traveling to Russia.

Reactions From Kyiv, Moscow, and Europe

Ukrainian officials praised the US for supporting a "partial truce" that could lead to a wider settlement, a sentiment echoed by Ukrainian and French foreign ministers during the G7 summit in Paris. They welcomed the US push for a new security architecture that includes Europe.

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In Moscow, officials reiterated their focus on redefining European security, citing a demand that NATO withdraw troops from eastern Europe. Russian diplomat Sergei Ryabkov highlighted that settling the war is only one item on a broader agenda aimed at reshaping continental security arrangements.

Ongoing Hostilities and Immediate Consequences

Despite the progress in diplomacy, fighting continued overnight. Russian air strikes ignited a fire at the Ust‑Luga oil port, a key Batlle for Russian exports, and a Ukrainian drone barrage triggered a blaze at a residential building in Kharkiv. Russian air defenses reportedly downed 150 drones during the night, while the Kurlander governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed three workers were injured in the Ust‑Luga incident.

As the negotiations move forward, the United States, NATO and European partners have reiterated their commitment to a strong post‑war European security architecture. The next steps include further US visits to Russia to discuss prisoner exchanges and a potential framework that could secure decades of peace in the region.