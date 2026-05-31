Zelda Turns 40: Fans Divided Over Leaks of Next Game Sticking to Breath of the Wild Formula

As The Legend of Zelda celebrates its 40th anniversary, leaks suggest the next mainline game will continue the open-world style of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, sparking debate among fans.

The Legend of Zelda franchise marks its 40th anniversary this year, commemorating four decades since the release of the original game in 1986. Over these years, the series has delivered numerous landmark titles that have defined the action-adventure genre.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the gaming community anticipates major announcements from Nintendo, including potential reveals of new games. Among the most discussed possibilities is a remake of Ocarina of Time, a perennial fan favorite, and a mainline entry built natively for the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the wildly popular hybrid console.

The direction of the next Zelda game remains a topic of intense debate, with fans split on whether the franchise should continue the open-world formula of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom or return to more traditional linear structures. Recent leaks have fueled these discussions. On the XboxEra Podcast, insider Nick shared tidbits suggesting that the next Zelda game will 'stay in that same track of Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom.

' While those two titles are among the best-selling and most critically acclaimed in the series, some fans argue that the formula has grown stale. The leak has sparked a heated debate on social media platforms like Reddit. One user commented, 'They said it won't be in the same Hyrule but did you really think they would shift away from the Breath of the Wild formula?

Breath of the Wild + Tears of The Kingdom have outsold every mainline 3D Zelda game in history.

' Another countered, 'I liked Breath a lot, and to a lesser extent, Tears. I'm hoping they can figure out a way to make the series closer to Zelda 1 by locking off portions of the world behind items and having interesting dungeons. I think that's all that's really missing.

' A third added, 'Breath of the Wild is my favorite game of all time and I enjoyed Tears of the Kingdom as well. Hell, I'm even into Warriors games now because I love this era. One final entry would be nice, and then I'm excited about anything new.

' Despite the divided opinions, it seems likely that the core mechanics of Breath of the Wild will persist, given their commercial success. However, Nintendo has a history of surprising fans, and the team could integrate new elements such as deeper dungeon designs, more traditional item progression, or even a entirely new setting. The series has evolved many times before, from 2D top-down adventures to 3D open worlds.

Whichever direction the next game takes, an announcement is expected soon, possibly during a dedicated Zelda Direct or a Nintendo event. The franchise's enduring legacy ensures that any new title will be scrutinized and celebrated in equal measure. As the 40th anniversary festivities continue, fans worldwide eagerly await the next chapter in the Legend of Zelda





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