Nintendo's Ocarina of Time Remake Sells 5.2 Million Switch 2 Units in First Four Days

Nintendo Switch 2 launch title breaks sales records with 5.2 million copies sold in four days, cementing its status as the fastest-selling Nintendo-published game globally.

Nintendo's latest flagship title, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, has sold 5.2 million copies on the Nintendo Switch 2 within its first four days of availability. The record‑breaking number was announced by Nintendo on November 10, after the game debuted on November 5. It is the fastest‑selling Nintendo‑published game on the Switch 2, topping sales in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

The figure of 5.2 million units sold highlights an unprecedented level of demand for the franchise. The launch of the remake arrived at the same time as the 40th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series, which debuted in Japan in 1986. Nintendo is using the milestone to roll out a wide array of new products and experiences tied to the event. These include additional games, merchandise, a worldwide concert tour set to begin in 2027, and a live‑action film that is scheduled to hit theaters on April 30, 2027.

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The remake is a full recreation of the original 1998 Nintendo 64 title. It follows young Link as he journeys across Hyrule, spanning two eras, and preserves the core gameplay mechanics and story beats that defined the classic. Despite the updated graphics and modernization, the narrative remains faithful to the source material.

Industry analysts noted that Ocarina of Time was among the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, ranking second only to Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI in pre‑launch hype. The game received strong critical acclaim and high audience scores, reinforcing Nintendo's strategy of leveraging legacy franchises to drive early hardware adoption and sustained engagement on the Switch 2 platform.

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The sales milestone also shows the health of Nintendo's new console launch. The Switch 2 has been criticized for early adopters' limited software library, but the achievement of Ocarina of Time demonstrates that a strong lineup can quickly boost console penetration. The title's success promises further investment in the Switch 2 ecosystem, with Nintendo citing the 5.2 million sales as a key indicator of market confidence.

Looking ahead, Nintendo plans to capitalize on the craze with additional content releases, including new Zelda titles and expanded merchandise lines. The company also announced a global concert tour that will leverage the franchise's popularity in music and live‑event formats. These efforts aim to keep fans engaged beyond gaming, turning the Legend of Zelda brand into a multi‑platform cultural phenomenon.

In summary, Ocarina of Time's record sales not only celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary but also validate Nintendo's strategy of revamping classic titles for the Switch 2. The 5.2 million units sold in a matter of days signal strong consumer enthusiasm and set the stage for continued growth in the new console's life cycle.