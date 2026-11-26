Nintendo releases version 1.1.2 for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to fix the Malon's Friend event bug and prepare for potential Master Quest DLC.

Nintendo has issued a critical post-launch patch for the highly anticipated remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Version 1.1.2 addresses persistent gameplay issues that have frustrated players since the title's release on November 5, 2026. This free update ensures the remake remains one of the most polished entries in the franchise.

Critical Bug Fix for Malon Event

Version 1.1.2 directly resolves a blocking error that prevented players from progressing the Malon's Friend event sequence. This specific glitch effectively locked players out of acquiring Epona's Song, a mandatory track required to unlock Link's iconic horse companion. By repairing this code defect, Nintendo restores full access to gameplay mechanics that were previously inaccessible to a segment of the player base.

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Technical Improvements and Patch Details

The patch notes for the 2026 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time state that developers fixed several issues to ensure a smoother gameplay experience. While the official documentation does not detail every specific tweak, these changes complement the previous update which removed the vast majority of bugs. This update represents one of the first and likely last major patches for this single-player focused title on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform.

Strategic Timing and DLC Rumors

This technical correction arrives amidst rising speculation regarding a potential Master Quest downloadable content expansion. Online rumors suggest that Nintendo is preparing additional content for the remake, with leaks providing compelling evidence that more is on the way. The timing of this patch suggests Nintendo is stabilizing the core game before potentially unveiling new features or expansions to the public.

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Fan Reactions and Future Franchise Plans

Players have expressed relief that the frustrating bug has been resolved, allowing them to fully experience the nostalgia-driven recreation of the original N64 classic. The remake has sold millions of copies within its first week, proving that Nintendo's strategy of revisiting its legacy titles continues to pay off commercially. Fans are now awaiting official confirmation regarding a Majora's Mask remake or other future DLC projects.

Ongoing Support and Game Stability

Nintendo has indicated that the studio does not tend to update single-player focused titles extensively once they are released into the wild. However, the company remains committed to fixing any other issues that may arise post-launch. With this update live, players can now enjoy the near-flawless and deeply faithful recreation of the original experience without interruption.