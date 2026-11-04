Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Receives Early Reviews Amid High Expectations

Early critiques and Famitsu scores for the 2026 Zelda remake suggest high quality but conservative changes, falling short of the original's historic perfection.

Nintendo has released the first critical impressions of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, a title set to launch on November 5, 2026, for the Nintendo Switch 2 platform. The project faces the extraordinary challenge of surpassing its predecessor, which remains the only video game in history to achieve a perfect 100 score on Metacritic. This remake targets a modern audience with demanding sensibilities and a competitive market landscape that did not exist when the original game debuted in 1998. Critics are closely analyzing whether the updated version can justify its existence beyond mere nostalgia.

Early Critique Highlights Conservative Design Choices

The first detailed review emerged from the site NPR, written by James Perkins Mastromarino, though it was initially uploaded in error and subsequently removed from their servers. The full text was preserved and shared by the user AshyLarry25 on the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit, providing the first concrete look at the critical reception. Mastromarino notes that while the new camera angles represent an improvement, the reviewer misses the specific framing and deliberate awkwardness of the original 1998 release. This perspective highlights a central tension in modern remakes: balancing technical improvements with the preservation of original artistic intent.

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The review also scrutinizes gameplay mechanics, describing the targeting system as clumsy and noting that it has not improved drastically compared to the source material. However, the introduction of the quick item menu received praise for allowing players to switch between inventory items with ease. Additionally, the inclusion of the Threads of Time quest log was highlighted as a positive addition that aids navigation without overwhelming the player with data. These structural changes aim to streamline the experience while maintaining the core identity of the franchise.

Visual Overhaul and Character Refinements Under Scrutiny

Nintendo has invested significantly in a visual overhaul that generally earns positive feedback from critics. The graphics update brings the Hyrule of the late nineties into sharp focus for the Switch 2 hardware. However, the artistic direction has sparked debate regarding character models, with NPR observing that several characters veer too far into the uncanny valley. This aesthetic choice draws mixed reactions from fans who have long cherished the original cel-shaded style of the Nintendo 64 era.

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Gameplay oddities that defined the original experience have been smoothed out in this remake. The character Navi has been restrained from offering excessive guidance, Mido no longer exhibits bullying behavior, and Kaepora Gaebora no longer forces players to listen to lengthy monologues. These changes reflect a deliberate design choice to make the game more accessible and less frustrating for contemporary players who may not share the patience or familiarity of early adopters.

Temple Navigation and Historical Comparison

Navigational challenges within the game have also been adjusted, particularly regarding the infamous Water Temple. The review states that this dungeon has been made less aggravating, although it does not specify the exact mechanical changes implemented to reduce player frustration. This adjustment is critical for maintaining the flow of the adventure while respecting the reputation of one of gaming's most difficult puzzles. The goal appears to be reducing friction rather than removing the challenge entirely.

Mastromarino characterizes the project as a conservative remake, especially when compared to the extensive modernizations seen in Final Fantasy 7 remakes. Because the game remains devoted to the original script and structure, it cannot reproduce the shock of discovery that the 1998 release provided. The reviewer concludes that the title is one of Nintendo's safest possible bets. While it may not evoke the same sense of wonder, its craftsmanship and attention to detail deserve significant admiration from industry observers.

Famitsu Scores Suggest Broad Critical Success

While NPR did not assign a numerical score, early speculation suggested the review might indicate broader trends. Official confirmation of the critical consensus arrived from the Japanese publication Famitsu, which awarded the game an impressive 37 out of 40 points. This score is notably high, falling just short of the original game's perfect 40/40 rating. The gap suggests that while the remake is highly regarded, it is viewed as a polished iteration rather than a revolutionary new experience.

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The release details confirm the game is rated Everyone 10+ by the ESRB, citing animated blood and fantasy violence as the primary content descriptors. It is a single-player experience developed and published by Nintendo, continuing the legacy of the long-running action-adventure franchise. The critical reception so far indicates that the remake will likely secure high scores across the board, reinforcing its status as a premium title for the Switch 2 console.

Market Position and Final Expectations

The sentiment emerging from early reviews suggests that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake prioritizes safety and fidelity over innovation. Critics view it as a respectful reimagining that corrects age-old frustrations while preserving the narrative and structural integrity of the classic. For long-time fans, the changes to Navi, Mido, and the targeting system may seem minor, but they significantly impact the daily gameplay loop.

As the November 5, 2026 launch date approaches, the industry will watch to see if these early reviews hold true across a broader sample of critics. The combination of high Famitsu scores and cautious praise from Western outlets like NPR points to a title that satisfies existing fans while remaining accessible to newcomers. Nintendo has set a high bar, and while the remake may not shatter records, it appears well-positioned to meet the expectations of a modern gaming audience.