Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Master Quest DLC Confirmed via Data Mining

Data mining reveals paid DLC content for the Switch 2 remake of Ocarina of Time, including a Master Quest mode. Details on release and pricing remain unconfirmed by Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has solidified its status as a premier title shortly after its recent launch on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game currently holds an impressive 9.6 User Score on Metacritic, marking it as the highest-rated release of the year to date. This achievement follows a long period of anticipation for Nintendo, which is refreshing the classic adventure for a new generation of players.

Data Mining Reveals Master Quest

Recent data mining efforts conducted by the community have uncovered evidence that the Master Quest mode will be released as downloadable content. User OatmealDome discovered numerous duplicate files labeled MQ within the game's code, indicating a future expansion. This content mirrors the version found in the original GameCube release.

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The findings suggest that the Master Quest DLC will not require players to complete the base game or achieve 100% completion to unlock. Instead, data indicates that this additional mode will be available as a paid purchase at a later date. This structure differs from previous rumors that suggested free unlocking through gameplay achievements.

New Content and Development Status

Analyses of the extracted files reveal that the new content is nearly identical to the original Master Quest but includes fresh additions. Notable changes include the addition of cows in Jabu-Jabu's Belly. These details imply that Nintendo intends to add new elements when the DLC officially launches in the future.

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Users also note that the current data for the DLC appears incomplete. This suggests that developers are still working on finalizing assets or mechanics before the public release. The presence of these files confirms that the expansion is in active development rather than being a scrapped concept.

Nintendo Producer Comments on Future

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma addressed questions about the Master Quest in an interview with IGN. He stated that Nintendo leaves room for developers to consider future content opportunities. Aonuma emphasized that the team supports these creative interests but declined to announce specific details at this time.

While Nintendo has not officially confirmed the paid DLC status, the company's historical track record supports the likelihood of a commercial release. Fans are advised to treat the data mining findings as strong indicators until an official statement is made. The developer remains silent on specific pricing or launch windows for the expansion.

Critical Reception and Player Interest

The game has received widespread acclaim, with Screen Rant reviewer Chris Carter awarding it a score of 9 out of 10. Carter noted that the Switch 2 remake preserves the legacy of the original while resisting unnecessary changes. The review highlighted that the title offers incredible value and replayability for both new and returning players.

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Critics have praised the game for balancing modern enhancements with faithful reproduction. The title released on November 5, 2026, and holds an average critic score of 95 out of 100. The ESRB rating remains Everyone 10+ for animated blood and fantasy violence.