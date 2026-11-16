Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake DLC Status and 2027 Amiibo Release

Nintendo has not confirmed DLC for The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, but new 2027 amiibo figures are coming. Discover details on the game release, reviews, and fan reactions to the delayed accessories.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake for the Nintendo Switch 2 has dominated the gaming landscape since its launch in November 2026, maintaining its position as the highest-rated game of the year. Released on November 5, 2026, this title marks the first remake of the iconic 1998 classic since Ocarina of Time 3D launched on the Nintendo 3DS in 2011, bringing the legendary adventure to a new generation of players.

Game Reviews and Critical Reception

Chris Carter from Screen Rant awarded the Nintendo Switch 2 port an impressive 9 out of 10, highlighting its status as a near-perfect revival of a decades-old masterpiece. He noted that while no remake can satisfy every single critic, this version comes remarkably close to being the definitive edition of the story. With added content and significant replay value, the game stands as an incredible remake that warrants at least one playthrough for both veterans and newcomers.

Also read Nintendo Switch 2 Ocarina of Time Remake Tops 2026 Charts as Wind Waker Merchandise Launches

The critical consensus reflects this praise, with OpenCritic data showing a Top Critic average score of 95 out of 100. Ninety-nine percent of critics recommend the title, which falls under the RPG, Action, and Adventure genres. The game, developed and published by Nintendo, carries an ESRB rating of Everyone 10+ for animated blood and fantasy violence, ensuring it remains accessible to a broad audience while preserving its mature thematic elements.

Amiibo Figures and Post-Launch Content

As players delve into Hyrule, a recurring question has emerged regarding potential downloadable content or DLC packs for the Nintendo Switch 2 port. As of the latest reports, Nintendo has not officially announced any future gameplay expansions or story additions that may accompany the main title. However, the company has confirmed a major peripheral release for 2027, signaling ongoing support for the franchise even without traditional software DLC.

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Courtesy of the official Nintendo UK Twitter/X account, it was revealed that brand-new amiibo figures dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake will launch sometime in the new year. These figures were initially announced in September and depict both Link and Zelda in their younger forms, capturing the aesthetic of the original N64 era.

Utilizing these amiibo allows players to add an accompanying code into their game, which unlocks specific masks for the characters. These digital items patch the differing appearances of Link and Zelda, offering a visual customization option that ties directly into the physical collectibles. While the amiibo provide tangible value, they do not replace the need for gameplay DLC that fans have been anticipating.

Fan Reactions and Release Timing

The delayed release of the amiibo figures has sparked mixed reactions among the Zelda community, with many questioning the strategic timing of the merchandise launch. Some fans expressed frustration on Reddit over the 2027 release date, suggesting that releasing accessories long after the initial launch may be a tactic to encourage double-dipping from those who bought the game at launch.

Conversely, other enthusiasts remain eager to support the franchise, with one user commenting on Twitter that they would immediately purchase the figures to support Nintendo. The disconnect between the game's release in November 2026 and the amiibo drop in 2027 has led to speculation about whether Nintendo intends to sustain player engagement in the single-player title well into the new year.

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Although the exact release date for the amiibo remains undisclosed, fans are hoping for a first-half-of-the-year launch to coincide with continued interest in the remake. For now, the status of any actual gameplay DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake remains a mystery, leaving the community to wonder what future surprises Nintendo may have in store for Hyrule's champions.