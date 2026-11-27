Leaker Shpeshal Nick details upcoming Legend of Zelda titles including a 3D game using Breath of the Wild engine and a 2D Ganondorf game.

The release of the remake for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time marked a significant milestone for gaming, particularly for those who remember the original 1998 release as the genre leader. The updated version introduced the classic title to new audiences while refining the original formula. Speculation about this project began well before its official confirmation, driven by leaks from reliable industry insiders. These same sources are now providing detailed information about the next mainline 3D entry in the single-player series.

Next 3D Zelda Reuses Breath of the Wild Engine

Leaker Shpeshal Nick shared information during an appearance on the XboxEra podcast regarding the future of the main 3D Legend of Zelda franchise. The central revelation is that the upcoming title will reuse the open-world-focused engine developed for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This confirms that Nintendo intends to remain in the same structural era rather than making a stark departure into a completely different gameplay style or engine architecture.

Also read Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Receives Free Update 1.1.2 to Fix Game Breaking Bug

Nick emphasized that the game is staying in that same track of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. While the core engine remains familiar, he noted there are unspecified enhancements that will alter the feel of the experience. These improvements suggest that while the foundation is recognizable, the execution will offer distinct changes to keep the gameplay fresh for returning players.

Dimensional Puzzles and Reality Tears Defined

The most significant gameplay shift in the upcoming title involves the integration of different dimensions. This mechanic is primarily designed to challenge players during puzzle-solving sequences. Success will require jumping backward and forward between these alternate dimensions to interact with various elements. Solving a puzzle may be impossible without utilizing these dimensional shifts to access required components or pathways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players will also have the ability to open tears in reality for themselves. This feature is expected to open up the world in new ways, allowing for exploration strategies that differ from previous entries. The ability to manipulate reality in this manner adds a layer of complexity that builds upon the physics-based interactions established in recent releases.

Release Timeline and 2D Ganondorf Speculation

Despite the exciting details provided, Nick predicted that the game is likely still years away from release. This timeline leaves The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake as the primary port of call for players seeking a new experience in the short term. The delay indicates that Nintendo is taking the necessary time to refine the enhancements mentioned rather than rushing a sequel to Tears of the Kingdom.

Separately, leaker Nash Weedle shared information about a potential 2D Legend of Zelda game featuring Ganondorf as the protagonist. This concept represents a huge departure from anything seen in the series to date. The gameplay would be much more akin to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which allowed players to control Zelda using a mirror mirror mechanic.

Franchise Longevity and Upcoming Outlook

All leak information must be taken with a pinch of salt until Nintendo provides official confirmation. However, the accuracy of previous leaks regarding Ocarina of Time lends these current rumors significant credence. The franchise is far from done with producing new content, especially as it approaches the celebration of 40 years since its initial debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The continued popularity of Ocarina of Time proves that the fan base remains as big as ever. Market reception suggests that Nintendo has a dedicated audience ready for both retro remakes and new innovations. Fans should not be surprised if more news on upcoming games in the series emerges next year, keeping the momentum high for the brand.