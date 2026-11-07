Zelda is back and better than ever

Also in this week’s Installer: Godzilla, 3D printers, and Sony’s OG Walkman headphones.

Plus, in this week’s Installer: Godzilla is back too, a couple of new phone accessories, and the best pen in the world. Plus, in this week’s Installer: Godzilla is back too, a couple of new phone accessories, and the best pen in the world.is editor-at-large and Vergecast co-host with over a decade of experience covering consumer tech.

Previously, at Protocol, The Wall Street Journal, and Wired. -iest stuff in the world. iPhone 13 . Believe it or not, I chose to buy this relatively outdated phone last year… not because it’s my favorite form factor or anything, but because it’s closer in specs to the median device our Readwise users have and helps me build a bit more user empathy with them. I’m able to catch performance regressions and bugs in Readwise that the developers on our team with Duos and Pro Maxes and such miss.

Also read Secret Photo Mode Button in Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake

Let me tell you though, iOS 26 itself does not work amazingly on an iPhone 13. Lots of lagging and janky animations. I am somewhat bought into the conspiracy theory that they make the old phones suck so you buy a new one… not so much intentionally, but rather by virtue of just making each successive iOS use more and more resources, doing fancier and fancier things.

​Clock, Settings, Google Calendar, Camera, Google Maps, Spotify, Bay Wheels, Oura, Eight Sleep, Auto Eight, BeReal, ChatGPT, Runmeter, Strava, Readwise Highlights, Readwise Reader, Phone, Messages, Safari.and Reader as app icons, and Readwise Books in widget form at the top! It’s a great reminder to jump back into your current book instead of scrolling twitter , and seeing my friends currently reading really makes me want to jump in and join them :). It had its moment in 2022, but quite a few of my friends are still on there!

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You post once a day, can see what your close friends around the world are doing, and most importantly can’t get sucked in for more than two minutes since it limits you to a random photo or two a day! I still post basically every day, and have almost five years of memories in there. I also asked Tristan to share a few things he’s into right now.

Here’s what he sent back: I follow some amazing niche internet blogs, which you should check out if you haven’t. I love the blog— which I can only recommend if you are into dense, dark, fantasy — but man, if you are, the author is a genius..

It’s not the easiest to get through, but if you do it will likely change the way you see the world, as it did for me!or message me on Signal — @davidpierce.11 — with your recommendations for anything and everything, and we’ll feature some of our favorites here every week. For even more great recommendations, check out the replies to; finding the Duo to be a perfect foldable reading device.

Going to have to take a break to save Princess Zelda though. ” — Willthat I’ve been really enjoying. It’s got a very clean and well-designed UI with a bunch of really nice features that make it a much more enjoyable experience to use.

There’s even an Android app, so I also put it on my“As a mourning Arc user, I’ve been on the search for my next browser, especially one with a good mobile experience and this one is AWESOME.feels like what Arc Search on mobile would have become had they stuck with it. Currently only mobile for now, but it does have a Mac toolbar companion for sharing links.

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” — Garrett, and it’s exactly what I’ve been wanting in a mobile browser. It’s the perfect Arc Search replacement. ” — Corey“I’m trying to get back to the gym, and my motivation is I can only watch a show I want to watch if I’m on the treadmill. I’m finally startingto show up at my door and having a blast.

It’s not spectacular, but hits the right amount of nostalgia and gameplay for me. ” — Micheal, and oh my goodness, the art style, the characters, the music, the worldbuilding!!!??? It’s all so fresh and delightful and human! ” — Olofa bunch of times in this newsletter — it has been my default search engine for the last few years, and I can’t recommend it highly enough.

The challenge with Kagi is it costs $10 a month, which is a lot to ask when Google is free. But as of this week, you can now at least try it for yourself, since Kagi will give you 50 free searches before even asking you to sign up. You get 100 more when you do, even before you pay.

If you search a lot, and miss what Google used to be, give Kagi a whirl. I am a very happy customer, and suspect I will be for a long time. I’ve reviewed almost every Android foldable this year — here’s how the iPhone Duo comparesAnker’s new window-mounted camera monitors the outside of your home from within it. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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