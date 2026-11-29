Hasbro and Nintendo announce the June 2027 release of Heroes of Hyrule action figures. This article details character designs, articulation, and individual pricing for Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf collectibles.

Hasbro and Nintendo are set to release new premium action figures under the Heroes of Hyrule line in June 2027. These collectibles feature iconic characters from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf. The release continues the franchise's strong presence following the conclusion of 2026 and the ongoing 40th anniversary celebrations.

Heroes of Hyrule Figure Specifications

The Heroes of Hyrule collection consists of three specific characters, all standing at six inches tall. Hasbro describes these items as premium collectibles designed for serious fans and collectors. Each figure includes multiple points of articulation to allow for dynamic posing on display shelves. The figures are styled specifically after their appearances in Tears of the Kingdom, tying into the current Wilds-era interest in the series.

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Character Accessories and Design Details

The Link figure includes an interchangeable Zonai arm, his standard Hylian shield, and the Master Sword. Ganondorf is depicted as barrel-chested and muscular, equipped with his Gloom Sword, its scabbard, and an interchangeable sword-grip hand. Zelda holds the broken Master Sword in her figure and also comes with an interchangeable sword-grip hand. These specific accessories highlight key narrative elements from the recent game.

Hasbro Pulse Pricing and Availability

Individual prices vary significantly between the characters in this lineup. Both the Link and Zelda figures are priced at $27.99 each. The Ganondorf figure costs substantially more at $42.99, despite being the same height as the others. The reason for this price discrepancy has not been officially clarified by the manufacturer.

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Current Purchase Status for Collectors

These items were previously available for pre-order through the official Hasbro Pulse website. They are now listed as unavailable on that platform. It remains unclear if additional stock will arrive before the ship date. Fans are advised to monitor retailer listings for potential restocks.

Upcoming Release Timeline for Fans

All three Heroes of Hyrule figures are scheduled to be shipped on June 1, 2027. Retail availability is expected to align with this shipping date. This release adds to the slate of 2027 Zelda media, which includes a remaster scheduled for early 2027.