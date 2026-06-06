Zegna Dazzles at Malibu Pier with Star-Studded Summer Fashion Show

Italian luxury house Zegna presented its 2027 Cruise Collection at Malibu Pier, attracting celebrities like Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali. The event featured impeccable tailoring and a laid-back coastal vibe.

Italian luxury fashion house Zegna transformed the iconic Malibu Pier into a stunning summer runway on Friday night, presenting its 2027 Cruise Collection against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

The event, which drew a constellation of A-list celebrities and fashion insiders, showcased the brand's signature blend of refined tailoring and effortless elegance. As guests arrived, they were greeted by a procession of male models dressed in pristine white ensembles, each carrying matching umbrellas that added a touch of cinematic drama to the coastal setting. Inside the beautifully curated space, chiseled waiters circulated with trays of colorful cocktails, while the ocean breeze carried the sounds of curated music.

The star-studded guest list included Oscar winners Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali, acclaimed actors Paul Dano and Stellan Skarsgård, filmmaker Roman Coppola, Gael García Bernal, model and singer Soo Joo Park, composer Ludwig Göransson, and rising star Henri Zaga, among others. The atmosphere was a perfect fusion of Hollywood glamour and laid-back California cool, reflecting Zegna's vision for a modern, sophisticated wardrobe. Upon arrival, Soo Joo Park paused to share her thoughts on the evening.

She remarked that it was a rare treat for a woman to experience menswear with such impeccable tailoring. She noted that the clothes were not only stylish but also incredibly comfortable, allowing her to get ready in under an hour, including hair and makeup, which she said was a welcome change from her usual three-hour preparation routine.

The collection itself, designed by Zegna's artistic director Alessandro Sartori, featured relaxed silhouettes, lightweight fabrics, and a palette of neutrals and soft pastels, perfect for the summer season. Sartori was seen mingling with guests, including Stellan Skarsgård, with whom he shared a moment on the pier. The show's location at Malibu Pier was no accident; it symbolized the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and connection to nature, themes that resonated throughout the cruise collection.

Other notable attendees included producer Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Golden Globe winner Helen Hoehne, model London Wilmot, NBA player Dwight Powell, and actor Carlos Eric Lopez. The event was a testament to Zegna's enduring appeal in the fashion world, blending tradition with modernity. As the sun set over the Pacific, the pier glowed with lantern light, and guests enjoyed a seamless evening of fashion and festivity.

The 2027 Cruise Collection represents Zegna's ongoing exploration of elegance without constraints, offering versatile pieces that transition from day to night. With this show, Zegna not only celebrated its heritage but also set a new benchmark for experiential runway events, leaving attendees inspired by the harmony of luxury and leisure





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