Zeekr RT: The World's First Mass-Produced Autonomous Ride-Hailing Vehicle

Zeekr and Waymo team up to launch the Zeekr RT, a groundbreaking autonomous vehicle designed for ride-hailing services. Equipped with advanced sensors and Nvidia's Drive AGX Thor system, the Zeekr RT is poised to revolutionize the future of transportation.

Automaker Zeekr and autonomous driving technology company Waymo have joined forces to create a groundbreaking autonomous vehicle designed specifically for ride-hailing services. The result of this collaboration is the Zeekr RT, the world's first mass-produced, purpose-built autonomous vehicle, which is now ready for delivery to Waymo for robotaxi testing. This partnership combines Zeekr 's expertise in electric vehicle manufacturing with Waymo 's advanced self-driving technology.

The Zeekr RT is equipped with an impressive array of 13 cameras, four lidar units, six radar sensors and external audio receivers, ensuring a 360-degree view of its surroundings. To maintain optimal performance in various weather conditions, the Zeekr RT features a specially designed system to keep its sensors clean. This custom-designed sensor-cleaning system includes tiny wipers and spray nozzles for windshield wiper fluid, specifically created by Waymo, to ensure clear visibility for the cameras and lidar sensors. The robotaxi's advanced sensor suite provides overlapping fields of view all around the vehicle, functioning effectively both day and night. At the heart of the Zeekr RT's autonomous capabilities is Nvidia's Drive AGX Thor system-on-a-chip, making Zeekr the first automaker in the world to integrate this cutting-edge autonomous driving chipset. This powerful AI platform is capable of up to 2,500 teraflops of performance, unifying various intelligent functions such as automated driving, parking, occupant monitoring and infotainment into a single architecture.Inside, passengers will find a spacious cabin with a fully configurable interior, which can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of Waymo's ride-hailing service. The Zeekr RT is built on Zeekr's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform and features an 800V ultra-fast charging e-powertrain, showcasing the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology. The journey from concept to production has been swift and impressive. The Zeekr RT was designed and developed at Zeekr's R&D facility, CEVT (China Europe Vehicle Technology Centre) in Gothenburg, Sweden. Waymo has been testing prototype versions of the Zeekr RT on public roads in San Francisco and Phoenix, with human safety drivers at the helm. Mass production of the Zeekr RT is set to begin later this year, with initial deliveries to Waymo for further testing and validation.As Waymo prepares to integrate the Zeekr RT into its commercial fleet, the future of autonomous ride-hailing services looks promising. Waymo plans to deploy these vehicles in its Waymo One service, which currently operates in select cities like Phoenix and San Francisco. After thorough testing, Waymo aims to operate these vehicles in fully driverless mode, marking a significant milestone in autonomous transportation. The introduction of a cost-effective and passenger-friendly vehicle could give Waymo a competitive edge in the growing robotaxi market





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Automotive AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES ROBOTAXI WAYMO ZEEKR ELECTRIC VEHICLES SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY AI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zeekr Sets New World Record for EV Charging SpeedZeekr, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a groundbreaking feat by developing an EV battery that charges from 10% to 80% in just nine minutes and 45 seconds. This record-breaking charging speed, powered by the company's 'Golden Battery' technology and a proprietary ultra-fast charging network, addresses key concerns about EV adoption and sets a new benchmark for the industry.

Read more »

Chinese EV Maker Zeekr Sets New World Record for Fastest Charging TimeZeekr, a Chinese electric vehicle maker, has achieved a world record for the fastest EV charging time with its new Zeekr 7X SUV. The 75 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just nine minutes and 45 seconds, thanks to its 800-volt 'Golden Battery' and the company's proprietary ultra-fast charging network.

Read more »

Zeekr 7X: The Chinese Crossover That Could Take On the WorldZeekr, a Chinese EV brand with deep European roots, is aiming for global domination with its new Zeekr 7X crossover. This handsome, practical, and surprisingly luxurious SUV is poised to challenge established players in the compact to midsized crossover market.

Read more »

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Delivers First Looks at Marvel's First FamilyThe highly anticipated trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally arrived, offering fans a sneak peek into the MCU's newest adventure. The trailer showcases the iconic superhero team, led by a stellar cast including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and teases the introduction of the formidable villain Galactus.

Read more »

BE:FIRST Announce Details of First World Tour Spanning 15 Shows Across Three ContinentsWith eight No. 1s on the Japan Hot 100 chart, BE:FIRST will take their dynamic sound and performances across 15 cities worldwide on a 2025 world tour.

Read more »

World's First Fusion Reactor with Negative Triangularity Achieves First PlasmaSMART (Small Aspect Ratio Tokamak), a unique fusion reactor built at the University of Seville, Spain, has produced its first plasma, marking a significant step towards realizing clean and limitless energy from nuclear fusion. SMART's 'negative triangularity' design, unlike conventional tokamaks, offers advantages in plasma stability and control, potentially leading to more efficient energy production and reduced damage to reactor walls.

Read more »