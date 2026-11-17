The Miami Dolphins are going to be running out of bodies at the rate they're going — big bodies, that is. In their first game with Zach Sieler on injured reserv

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zeek Biggers looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium during the 2026 preseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Dolphins are going to be running out of bodies at the rate they're going — big bodies, that is.

In their first game with Zach Sieler on injured reserve, the Dolphins watched both Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips leave their 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts with injuries, and the verdict has come on the severity of one of them — and it's not good news. Biggers is done for the season after sustaining a meniscus injury in his right knee, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources.

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DT Zeek Biggers, a former 7th round pick who has earned a starting role, will have knee surgery to repair his lateral meniscus, sources say, a procedure that ends his season. The question now is whether Phillips' injury wil be as severe after he left Lucas Oil Stadium with an arm in a sling and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday afternoon that both players needed more tests to determine the severity of the injury, but now the best the Dolphins will be able to do is salvage a second of the four defensive tackles from last year. If Phillips is sidelined for a while, the Dolphins will be down to 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. on the 35-man roster, with Jordan Jefferson the lone defensive tckle on the practice squad.

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The bad luck, of course, began when Sieler sustained a season-ending biceps injury in the Week 9 loss against the Detroit Lions. Biggers' injury means the Dolphins will need to add at least one defensive tackle to the 53-man roster, and that number will go to two if Phillips also winds up having to go on injured reserve.

Two names to watch would be Fatorma Mulbah and Matthew Butler, who both were with the Dolphins in training camp before being among the final cuts to the 53-player limit. Former Dolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins certainly is an interesting name, but there's been no indication that any team has reached out to him this year and he hasn't played in a bit more than two years after sustaining a serious foot injury while with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

Now that any time would be good for these kind of injuries, the timing really isn't good because the Dolphins are about to face one of the best rushing teams when they travel to Buffalo on Sunday. Biggers was injured during Seth McGowan's touchdown run in the first quarter that gave the Colts a 7-0 lead. He played in all nine games this season and made two starts, contributing at both defensive tackle and defensive end.

He was a seventh-round pick in 2025 after the Dolphins had selected Grant in the first round and Phillips in the fifth round. Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

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In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between.

The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.