ZEC price now: Zcash bounces about 45% as developers propose Ironwood upgrade

The plan would let anyone verify that no counterfeit coins are circulating, addressing the patched bug that triggered last week's crash. ZEC is still down about 22% on the week.

The plan would let anyone verify that no counterfeit coins are circulating, addressing the patched bug that triggered last week's crash. ZEC is still down about 22% on the week.

Zcash has rebounded about 45% from last week’s low after developers proposed a fix for a critical counterfeiting bug in its privacy-focused Orchard pool. The Ironwood proposal would move users to a new, repaired privacy pool and let anyone running Zcash software verify that no more than the correct amount of ZEC exists.

As coins migrate out of the old pool, any counterfeit ZEC would either be exposed or stranded and destroyed, potentially revealing whether the flaw was ever exploited, though developers say abuse is unlikely. Zcash has clawed back much of last week's losses, rising about 45% from the low near $300 it hit Friday as developers proposed a fix for the flaw that triggered the sell-off.

ZEC traded around $437 on Monday, according to CoinDesk data, though it remains down roughly 22% over the week. The token plunged after Shielded Labs, a nonprofit developer on the network,The flaw, undetected since 2022, could have let an attacker create unlimited fake ZEC without anyone noticing and withdraw tokens from the protocol's shielded pool - which offers opt-in priv Developers, including Shielded Labs, the Zcash Foundation, and the Zcash Open Development Lab, patched the bug within days through emergency network upgrades, coordinated with the mining pools ViaBTC and Foundry.

On June 6, the same groups proposed Ironwood, a plan to restore users' ability to confirm the coin's supply is sound. Ironwood would create a new privacy pool using the repaired code and block the creation of new coins in the old Orchard pool. Once it activates, anyone running the Zcash software could add up the balances across pools and confirm that no more than the correct amount of ZEC exists.

The plan could also reveal whether the bug was ever abused. As users move coins out of the old pool, any counterfeit ZEC would either be exposed when it tried to leave or be stranded and destroyed. Shielded Labs has said it believes exploitation was unlikely. The proposal has drawn attention beyond the Zcash community.

In his latest newsletter, investor Chamath Palihapitiya described Ironwood as a way for anyone running a node to tally the balances across pools and "verify the supply is clean.

" Developers have not given a firm timeline for the upgrade, saying the work to build, test and coordinate it across the network could take longer than expected. CME Group has launched bitcoin volatility index futures tied to the CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index, allowing traders to speculate directly on expected four-week BTC price swings.2 hours ago





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