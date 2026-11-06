ZEC Price Analysis: Zcash Down 1.5% After NU7 Upgrade Launch

Zcash (ZEC) price drops 1.5% to $1,286 despite the successful NU7 upgrade launch. Market correction and deleveraging pressure impact ZEC as support tests $1,250.

Zcash ( ZEC) is currently trading near the $1,286 mark, recording a 1.5% decline over the past twenty-four hours. This immediate pullback in price is occurring amidst a broader market correction where Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped 5.75% in the same timeframe. The downward pressure on ZEC coincides with a simultaneous decline in both price and open interest, a technical signal that typically suggests market deleveraging. Traders are actively closing positions, or their holdings are being liquidated, as volatility increases in the sector.

NU7 Upgrade Details and Technical Changes

The recent price movement follows the successful launch of the NU7 upgrade, which went live on November 5. Prior to this network event, Zcash had gained 7.69% on November 4, driven by high expectations surrounding the upgrade. The primary technical change involves the target block interval, which has been reduced from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. According to the project's official statement, this modification allows private payments to confirm three times faster than before.

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Additionally, the NU7 update introduces a completely new transaction fee allocation model for the network. Under this new structure, sixty percent of all transaction fees will be directed directly to a reserve for future network reserves. The remaining forty percent of the fees will be allocated to the miners who secure the network. This significant shift in revenue distribution is designed to enhance the long-term sustainability and stability of the blockchain infrastructure.

Stakeholder Impact and Market Reaction

The market response to the NU7 launch has been mixed, particularly amid the broader correction that took place on Friday. While the technical improvements aim to increase efficiency, the immediate financial reaction has seen ZEC underperform relative to pre-upgrade expectations. The price is currently testing support levels around $1,250, a critical zone that could determine the asset's next major directional move.

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Analysts note that a sustained recovery above the $1,260 to $1,275 corridor would be necessary to stabilize the market and initiate a further rebound. Until this resistance is breached, the asset remains vulnerable to the prevailing bearish sentiment. The increase in capacity for the Orchard shielded pool and the implementation of new limits for wallet protection from spam are additional features intended to improve user experience and network security, though their immediate financial impact remains unclear.

Future Outlook and Trading Signals

Despite the current 1.5% decline, the ZEC chart is showing early signs of a potential uptrend. Traders are closely monitoring the open interest data, as a rise in active positions often precedes significant price movements. The current decline suggests that leveraged positions are being unwound, which can eventually create a cleaner environment for a sustained rally.

The interplay between the NU7 technical upgrades and the broader cryptocurrency market correction defines the current landscape for Zcash. While the immediate focus is on the $1,250 support level, the long-term trajectory will depend on whether the improved block speed and fee structure attract renewed investor confidence. The coming days will be critical in determining if the asset can break above the $1,260-$1,275 resistance to confirm the nascent bullish signals.