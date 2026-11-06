Zebra Print Takes Over Fashion Runways and High Street, Led by Marks & Spencer's Trending Coat

Zebra print emerges as the season's key animal pattern, succeeding leopard as the go-to monochrome statement. Marks & Spencer's new £90 zebra stripe wrap coat is leading the trend on the high street, offering a versatile piece that pairs effortlessly with basics like black roll necks and denim.

are the animal print to know this season. The cooler, younger sister to our forever-favourite leopard, it's the perfect combination of a monochrome colour palette and statement pattern that'll instantly elevate your new-season wardrobe.

It first made its mark on the autumn/winter 2026 runways, and has since been popping up all over the high street with the likes of zebra stripe handbags andalready on our wish lists. While accessories are a great way to experiment with the trend, if you want to go all in, let us put Marks & Spencer's new-in coat on your style radar.

Also read Ancient canine paw print found preserved in brick at Turkish archaeological dig

The Animal Print Belted Collared Longline Wrap Coat might be the only winter coat you need this year. The longline wrap styles features an all-over brown and black zebra stripe print, with an oversized collar and tie belt at the waist for a defined and flattering fit. It's cool, polished and will instantly elevate even the simplest of outfits. Despite the bold print, M&S' wrap coat is surprisingly easy to style.

Advertisement

Layer it over a cosy black roll neck, your favourite denim and a pair of this season's updated loafers for an effortless look. Come party season, throw it over aAt £90, the eye-catching coat has already been marked as 'popular' on the M&S website, so we're predicting it will soon be a bestseller. While it's still available to shop in all sizes online, we're adding straight to our basket.

The 5 pieces you need to reinvent your style this winter8 new M&S buys that look so expensiveMango's velvet 'frog' dress is the most polished LBD on the high street for party season