German state media outlet ZDF faces backlash for accusing tech billionaire Elon Musk and activist Tommy Robinson of inciting violence against migrants in Belfast, lacking evidence to support their claims. This isn't the first time ZDF has been criticized for spreading disinformation.

German state media outlet ZDF has sparked controversy by accusing tech billionaire Elon Musk and anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson of inciting violence against migrants following an alleged asylum seeker beheading attempt in Belfast .

In a recent broadcast, ZDF suggested that the backlash to a viral video of the incident was orchestrated by these two figures, leading to migrant-targeted violence in the city. However, the broadcaster failed to provide any concrete evidence supporting these claims, and the posts they cited as evidence actually called for peaceful protests. Veteran street organiser Tommy Robinson, in one of the posts highlighted by ZDF, urged people to protest 'Peacefully. Respectfully.

Together.

' without any mention of violence. Similarly, there's no evidence to suggest that Elon Musk, who has been vocal about immigration policies, called for violence in response to the Belfast incident. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) was consulted as an expert on the matter. ISD's commentary focused on the role of social media in amplifying local stories and tensions, but did not directly accuse Musk or Robinson of inciting violence.

Instead, they emphasized the need for social media platforms to police 'disinformation' and establish crisis protocols. This isn't the first time ZDF has faced criticism for spreading disinformation. Last year, the public broadcaster had to retract a story after falsely claiming that assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk supported stoning homosexuals to death. Other ZDF hosts, like Dunja Hayali, have also been accused of biased reporting against political figures





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Media Bias ZDF Elon Musk Tommy Robinson Belfast Migrant Violence Disinformation

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