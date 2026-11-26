An early Zcash investor realizes over $12 million profit by selling 15,750 ZEC tokens. This major liquidation occurs amid Bitwise ETF filings and developer network upgrades.

A prominent Zcash investor has executed a significant liquidation of his long-term cryptocurrency holdings, realizing substantial paper gains after nearly a decade in the market. On Thursday, blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that the entity, which purchased the assets for $5.04 million at an average price of $215 per coin, has initiated sales totaling approximately $11.39 million. This move marks the first major distribution activity from this wallet since its initial acquisition phase nine years ago.

Transaction Details and Profit Realization

On-chain data obtained by Arkham indicates the whale distributed the coins across two distinct transactions to different addresses. The first movement involved 8,000 ZEC, valued at $5.73 million, which was transferred to an unnamed address lacking a specific label in the Arkham database. Approximately one hour later, the same source wallet dispatched an additional 7,750 ZEC, worth $5.66 million, directly to a deposit address on the Kraken exchange platform.

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The cumulative profit from this position exceeds $12 million, representing a massive return on the initial capital outlay. The seller's decision to move assets onto a centralized exchange suggests an intent to convert the cryptocurrency into fiat currency or stablecoins, a common behavior among early adopters looking to secure profits after a long holding period. This specific whale's activity highlights the enduring value of early-stage investments in privacy-focused digital assets.

Market Price Action and Analyst Outlooks

The liquidation activity coincides with volatile trading conditions for ZEC. According to CoinGecko data from Thursday, the token's price dropped to a low of $675.67 within a 24-hour window before recovering to trade at $748.87. This price action resulted in a total market capitalization of $12.77 billion, maintaining ZEC's position as the eleventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

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Despite the recent dip, bullish sentiment persists among certain high-profile industry figures. On November 18, 2024, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes publicly set a price target of $1,800 for Zcash, noting that his timeline for this prediction is open-ended. Hayes categorized ZEC alongside Ethereum, NEAR, and the Venice Token as part of his conceptual "Four Horsemen" portfolio. He stated that these specific assets would experience significant upward momentum before the eventual end of the current artificial intelligence market bubble.

Hayes clarified that his current exposure to these assets is categorized as small to medium, citing a moderate level of conviction in the short term. His public endorsement adds a layer of institutional-grade attention to the asset, contrasting with the large-scale selling pressure observed from early retail or angel investors. The divergence between Whale distribution and analyst optimism creates a complex market dynamic for traders monitoring the token.

Regulatory Developments and ETF Filings

In a parallel development signaling mainstream financial integration, Bitwise Investment Management filed an S-1 registration statement on November 17, 2024. The filing outlines the launch of a Zcash Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) designed to trade on the Texas Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ZEC. This regulatory step represents a significant milestone for the asset, potentially opening the floodgates for traditional institutional capital that cannot directly hold or manage private keys.

Crucially, the Bitwise prospectus specifies that the proposed ETF will not utilize staking mechanisms or shielded transactions. By restricting the fund to non-private, transparent ZEC tokens, the issuer aims to satisfy strict regulatory scrutiny regarding transparency and auditability. This structural choice addresses long-standing concerns from financial regulators about the opacity inherent in privacy coins, thereby attempting to bridge the gap between decentralized privacy technology and traditional securities law.

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Network Upgrades and Technical Directives

Simultaneously, the core development community has issued technical directives to network participants. On Thursday, Zakura, the development team comprising Sean Bowe and Dev Ojha, urged users to migrate their ZEC holdings out of the Sapling shielded pool. The Sapling protocol, launched in October 2018, was one of Zcash's earliest privacy enhancements. The team estimates that approximately 400,000 ZEC remains trapped in this older pool, which is scheduled for eventual deprecation.

Historical network data from the Electric Coin Company indicates that the Canopy upgrade, which halted new deposits into the original Sprout pool, occurred at block 1,046,400 on November 18, 2020. More recently, the network activated its latest upgrade, NU7, at block 3,543,405 on November 6. According to ZIP 218 standards, the NU7 upgrade drastically reduced the target block generation time from 75 seconds to 25 seconds, aiming to improve transaction throughput and network efficiency for all users.