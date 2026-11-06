Zcash NU7 Upgrade Goes Live, Locks $15M in Sprout Funds

Zcash’s NU7 upgrade goes live, leaving $15 million in Sprout funds unspendable while cutting target block times to 25 seconds.

Zcash’s NU7 upgrade has rendered about $15 million in legacy Sprout funds unspendable, although a future network upgrade could potentially restore access. Zcash’s NU7 network upgrade activated Friday, making about $15 millionin ZEC held in the network’s legacy Sprout shielded pool unspendable.

, which lists the Sprout pool balance at about 12,224 ZEC.from 75 seconds to 25, although actual block intervals will adjust toward the new target as mining difficulty changes. , the only format that supports spending Sprout funds. The remaining coins cannot be transferred under the new rules, but have not been burned.

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The specification leaves open the possibility that a future network upgrade could restore access, either by re-enabling version 4 transactions or introducing another mechanism to retrieve the funds. However, it warns that “the ability to spend Sprout funds may never be re-enabled. ” NU7 also introduces a Network Sustainability Mechanism that removes 60% of transaction fees from circulation for eventual reissuance through future mining rewards, starting around February 2031.

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The upgrade preserves Zcash’s 21 million ZEC supply cap and halving schedule, while introducing limits on shielded activity designed to reduce wallet synchronization demands.