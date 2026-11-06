Zcash NU7 Activation: Price Target $2,000 as Shielded Labs Implements 300% Speed Boost

Zcash activates the NU7 upgrade on mainnet block 3,543,405, introducing a novel recirculation mechanism and accelerating block times by 300 percent.

Zcash officially completed the NU7 upgrade on its mainnet earlier this morning, activating the transition at block 3,543,405. This technical milestone represents the first time a cryptocurrency has deployed long-term security mechanisms directly into its core protocol code. The implementation addresses the critical challenge of maintaining network viability after issuance drops to zero, a structural issue often cited as Bitcoin's primary dilemma.

Shielded Labs developed the Network Sustainability Mechanism to ensure the protocol remains robust for decades. This new system operates on a recirculation principle where sixty percent of all transactional fees are directed to a specific reserve. The remaining forty percent is allocated directly to ZEC miners, ensuring they continue to receive compensation for securing the network infrastructure.

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The direct mining reward is now guaranteed to be a minimal 210 ZEC per year, a significant reduction from previous standards. However, the new reserve system prepares the code for gas burn functionality similar to Ethereum's EIP-1559. Funds accumulated in this reserve are locked until 2031, after which they will be utilized to provide additional mining rewards.

Network performance has seen a dramatic improvement with the technical implementation of the NU7 upgrade. Block production time has been drastically cut from 75 seconds down to just 25 seconds, resulting in a 300 percent increase in speed. To remain within the strict supply limit of 21 million ZEC, mining rewards were gradually adjusted to account for this increased efficiency.

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The upgrade also introduces stricter transaction rules to ensure long-term stability. NU7 blocks old-type transactions to prevent potential issues arising from outdated protocol rules. Coins held in legacy pools like Sprout are now unredeemable, ensuring that only modern, secure transaction types are processed on the network moving forward.

Community governance played a pivotal role in the final structure of the upgrade. Initial proposals by Shielded Labs suggested completely abandoning halvings in favor of a flat issuance curve. Large holders reacted negatively to this idea, prompting developers to adapt the code via ZIP 237 to follow the will of the community.

Shielded Labs later clarified that having Zooko does not give them special authority to change the issuance curve unilaterally. They emphasized the need to build consensus through public debate rather than top-down decisions. Zooko himself greeted the successful upgrade in a laconic yet eloquent manner on social media platforms.

The market reacted optimistically to the upgrade, especially considering it was shipped amid broader volatility. The network upgrade occurred even as Bitcoin experienced a downturn, dropping nine percent in recent sessions. Despite this broader market bloodbath, sentiment toward Zcash remained positive and forward-looking.

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Chris Burniske, a renowned investor in Solana, noted that the ZEC/BTC chart is still the only chart that matters. He highlighted that this metric shows what comes next for the asset in the broader cryptocurrency landscape. His perspective underscores the importance of this technical upgrade for institutional and retail confidence.

Taiki Maeda predicts that the ultimate aim for ZEC is to reach two percent of Bitcoin's market capitalization. This specific target roughly equals a price tag of around $2,000 by the end of the current year. Such predictions reflect growing confidence in the project's ability to maintain value and security long-term.

The successful deployment of NU7 sets a significant precedent for other privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. By solving the emission dilemma, Zcash demonstrates how protocols can adapt to changing economic conditions. This success may influence how other projects approach long-term sustainability and miner incentives in the future.

As the network moves forward, the locked funds in the reserve will play a crucial role in maintaining stability. The gradual transition from traditional mining rewards to fee-based mechanisms represents a major shift in the Zcash ecosystem. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the impact of these changes on network performance and user adoption.