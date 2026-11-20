Zcash faces massive liquidations with longs wiping out shorts by 1,483%. ZEC price drops 14.53% as leverage unwinds across the crypto market following tech stock selloff.

Over the last 24 hours, leveraged bullish positions in the cryptocurrency sector have faced intense pressure, resulting in a reported 1,483% liquidation imbalance that heavily favored the wipeout of long positions. This drastic shift in market dynamics was particularly evident in Zcash, which recorded more than $14 million, specifically $14.07 million, in liquidations during this short timeframe. Nearly 93% of these forced closures originated from long positions, highlighting a severe correction for traders who had bet on price increases.

Zcash Price Plunge and Liquidation Breakdown

The specific data regarding Zcash liquidations reveals that the liquidated longs totaled $13.16 million, while the short positions accounted for only $917,620. This stark contrast between the two sides created a difference of 1,483%, underscoring the magnitude of the loss for bullish traders. Zcash has taken the majority of these forced closures in the current market environment, with the token being hit hard by the ongoing broader market sell-off.

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Significant long liquidations for Zcash have accelerated its price decline as leveraged positions unwind at a rapid pace. This acceleration is particularly notable because traders were heavily concentrated on the same side of the market, leaving them vulnerable to cascading liquidations when prices turned downward. At the time of writing, ZEC was down 14.53% in the last 24 hours, recording the heaviest losses among the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

While Zcash led the decline, other major assets were also affected. NEAR Protocol was down 13.03% in the same timeframe, indicating a widespread retreat in market sentiment. For Zcash specifically, a further drop in price would target $775 and then $700 as support levels. Conversely, a short-term price recovery for Zcash would see it aim for a return to four figures, eyeing resistance levels that had previously held firm.

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Broader Market Volatility and Anthropic IPO Impact

Zcash is entering its third day of a drop that began on November 18, even as the broader crypto market slid due to the tech-stock selloff spreading across financial sectors. The rapid unwind of leveraged positions suggests a leverage shakeout amid volatility following the initial public offering of Anthropic. This event has served as a significant catalyst for market turbulence, disrupting the previous equilibrium.

Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol ANT, raising about $81.3 billion in the public offering. When combined with a $26 billion private placement, the total capital raised reached $107.3 billion. The market reaction to such a large-scale tech listing has contributed to the uncertainty and volatility observed in digital asset markets, prompting investors to reassess risk exposure.

Futures Market Data and Future Outlook

Over the last 24 hours, volume across crypto futures rose 29.31% to $250 billion, while open interest fell 3.07% to $109.29 billion, according to CoinGlass data. This specific combination of rising volume and falling open interest suggests that traders are actively unwinding positions, with net capital exiting the futures market. This exodus of liquidity is a key indicator of the current bearish sentiment dominating trading desks.

Liquidations across the entire crypto market increased by 88.66% to $773.76 million during this period. Longs accounted for 87.2% of the total liquidated value, meaning that leveraged bets on higher prices were forced shut as prices fell. This overwhelming dominance of long liquidations indicates that the recent price action was primarily driven by the collapse of bullish leverage rather than natural market correction.

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In addition to these market movements, Hashi Mainnet is live with 20-plus partners, bringing Bitcoin finance to Sui at scale. While this development represents a significant infrastructure milestone for the Sui network, it has not yet offset the broader market pressures affecting major assets like Zcash and the general futures market. Traders remain cautious as they monitor the interplay between traditional tech market shifts and digital asset volatility.