Zcash Leads Crypto Market Crash as Gemini Highlights Major Altcoin Losses

Gemini exchange data reveals Zcash, XRP, and Ethereum suffered double-digit losses. ZEC dropped 22.67% in a week-long crypto market bloodbath affecting top altcoins.

The cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has identified the most significant victims of the ongoing severe downturn in the digital asset markets, highlighting a period of massive double-digit losses across multiple altcoins. This recent market bloodbath has resulted in substantial declines for major assets, with Zcash (ZEC) plunging by 22.67%, XRP losing 18.89%, and Ethereum (ETH) tumbling 13.98% over the past week.

Market Data and Asset Performance

Zcash (ZEC) has emerged as the biggest crypto loser among the seven specific assets highlighted by the exchange, according to data shared on the social media platform X. This privacy-centric cryptocurrency experienced a massive 22.67% drop over the past seven days, making it the worst-performing cryptocurrency among those shared by Gemini. It is particularly interesting to note Zcash's performance given that this asset had previously attracted a lot of attention from investors throughout 2026 after a stellar rally.

Also read Gemini Reports Bitcoin Cash Leads 2026 Altcoin Losses at 61.76%

XRP, the digital asset linked to the fintech company Ripple, has seen an 18.89% drop over the past seven days, marking it as the second-biggest loser among the assets shared by Gemini. The percentage drop in XRP is considered quite significant, especially considering its status as one of the top crypto assets by market capitalization. This substantial decline underscores the broad reach of the current sell-off, which is not limited to smaller or less established tokens.

Ethereum (ETH), recognized as the world's second-largest crypto asset, has also experienced a major drop during this period. ETH has seen a 13.98% drop over the past seven days, reflecting the heavy pressure on established platforms. Alongside these major names, Ethena (ENA) has seen a 16.68% drop, positioning it as the third-worst-performing cryptocurrency on Gemini's list. This pattern of steep declines across the board illustrates the extent of the ongoing crypto sell-off.

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Broad Sector Impact and Investor Sentiment

The downturn has not spared other significant tokens in the decentralized finance and blockchain sectors. Decentralized exchange token Uniswap (UNI) has seen a 13.82% drop, further indicating the severity of the market correction. Furthermore, Hyperliquid (HYPE) has seen a 12.92% drop, contributing to the overall negative sentiment. Solana (SOL) and Gram (GRAM) are also part of this broader analysis of market performance, although their specific percentage losses are not detailed in the immediate data points provided alongside the lead actors.

Notably, all seven crypto assets shared by Gemini have seen their prices drop by more than 12% over the past seven days. This uniform decline across a diverse selection of major cryptocurrencies illustrates the extent of the ongoing crypto sell-off. The data points to a generalized weakness in the market rather than isolated incidents affecting individual projects, suggesting a macro-level pullback in investor confidence or liquidity across the sector.

Consequences for the Digital Asset Ecosystem

This sell-off has hit altcoins the hardest, as evidenced by the severe percentage drops recorded for ZEC, ENA, and UNI. The concentration of losses in these assets highlights the vulnerability of alternative cryptocurrencies during periods of market stress. Investors who had positioned themselves based on the previous stellar rallies and broader ecosystem expansion plans may now be reassessing their positions in light of these rapid devaluations.

While the focus remains on the immediate price action, the broader ecosystem continues to evolve with infrastructure developments. For instance, entities like Alta, backed by $80 million, are building infrastructure to bring global banking onchain, and IPX plans to bring 'minicoin' payments to LINE FRIENDS stores. However, these long-term utility developments are currently overshadowed by the immediate financial pressures and the double-digit losses experienced by major tokens like Zcash, XRP, and Ethereum in the short term.