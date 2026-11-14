Zcash Drops Below $1,000 as Nvidia Turmoil and Strong Dollar Trigger Selloff

Zcash falls below $1,000 due to Nvidia leadership concerns and a strong US dollar, with traders eyeing $860 for potential liquidations and key support at $845.

Zcash has dropped below the $1,000 mark, entering a critical phase of price discovery as it faces intensified selling pressure from a confluence of macroeconomic headwinds and sector-specific volatility. The cryptocurrency recently fell to a low of $861 early in the Saturday trading session, marking a significant breach of the psychological threshold that had previously anchored buyer sentiment.

Liquidity Clusters at $860 Trigger Volatility Concerns

Market participants are now closely monitoring the $860 price level, where a dense liquidation cluster exists. According to data from CoinGlass, this area represents a zone where numerous leveraged positions could be forcibly liquidated if the asset price moves sharply against traders. A liquidation cluster is defined as a specific price range where many leveraged positions face margin calls, forcing automated selling that can exacerbate price drops. If ZEC approaches this level, forced liquidations could add to the existing selling pressure and possibly accelerate a move to the downside. These liquidations occur when traders who have borrowed or leveraged money are unable to maintain the required margin on their positions.

Also read Bitcoin tumbles below $69,000 as Nvidia turmoil adds to Fed-driven market jitters

However, the mere presence of a liquidation cluster does not guarantee that the price will fall to $860. It primarily identifies a potential area of market vulnerability rather than serving as a confirmed price target. Traders remain on guard for a possible liquidation event that may result in increased volatility for the asset, but such events are contingent on broader market movements and immediate sell-side aggression.

Nvidia Leadership Turmoil and Federal Reserve Policy Drive Selloff

The decline in Zcash is further compounded by concerns over leadership turmoil at Nvidia Corp., which has weighed heavily on the broader artificial intelligence trade. Nvidia is a central figure in the AI sector, and any uncertainty regarding its corporate governance or strategic direction tends to ripple through tech-adjacent assets, including cryptocurrencies with high correlation to tech stock performance. This specific corporate instability contributed to a weeklong selloff that erased recent gains and shifted market sentiment toward caution.

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Simultaneously, a broader weakness in the crypto market coincided with unexpected strength in the U.S. dollar. On Friday, the dollar index reached its highest level since April 2025. This surge in the greenback was driven by hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this week. The inflation figures increased expectations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve, which pushes Treasury yields higher while making non-yielding assets like cryptocurrencies and gold less attractive to investors seeking stable returns.

Technical Support Levels and Historical Price Action

Zcash has now marked seven consecutive days of losses since November 7, 2026. If the current trading session concludes with another loss, it will mark the eighth consecutive day of losses, a rare and bearish streak for the privacy-focused digital asset. The cryptocurrency lost significant momentum after dropping below the 50-day moving average (DMA), a technical support level that had previously buoyed its price surge in August 2026.

A return above the 50 DMA is crucial for its price recovery and would signal a potential reversal of the current downtrend. Until Zcash can reclaim this technical benchmark, the path of least resistance appears to be downward. On-chain data reveals that large buy walls are present at specific lower price points, marking key support levels for Zcash that might halt the bears' rampage. These defensive levels are identified at $845, $811, and $805, providing traders with potential entry points if the price continues to slide.

Corporate AI Leadership Highlights Amid Market Turbulence

In a contrasting development within the broader technology and financial sectors, Alfa-Bank took centre stage at FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39. The institution delivered an AI leadership keynote address and received the AI Leadership Award, highlighting the ongoing emphasis on artificial intelligence integration in traditional banking. This event underscores the persistent institutional interest in AI technologies, even as speculative assets like Zcash face headwinds from market-wide risk-off sentiment.

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While Alfa-Bank celebrates its recognition in the AI space, Zcash traders must navigate the immediate challenges posed by the strong dollar and leveraged liquidation risks. The interplay between corporate innovation narratives and macroeconomic tightening creates a complex environment for digital asset valuations.