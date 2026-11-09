Zcash Developers Propose 20-Second Blocks After NU7 Upgrade

Zcash developers propose cutting block times to 20 seconds in the upcoming NU7.1 upgrade, days after NU7 reduced the interval to 25 seconds.

The proposed reduction aims to shorten transaction confirmation times and improve the user experience for point-of-sale payments, exchange deposits and cross-chain swaps. Zcash developers have proposed reducing the blockchain’s target block interval from 25 seconds to 20 seconds, seeking faster transaction confirmations days after activating the NU7 upgrade.a draft Zcash Improvement Proposal on the Zcash community forum, saying that they want the change to be included in the next community poll and considered for the upcoming NU7.1 network upgrade.

The reduction would shorten the expected wait for initial transaction confirmations. According to the proposal, this would improve the user experience for point-of-sale payments, exchange deposits and cross-chain swaps. The developers said the change would not increase the network’s overall daily capacity for private transactions. The proposal would also preserve Zcash’s existing issuance schedule, despite blocks being produced more frequently..

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On Friday, the NU7 upgrade was activated on the mainnet, cutting the network’s target block interval from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. The upgrade also introduced a Network Sustainability Mechanism designed to recycle a portion of transaction fees into future mining rewards while preserving Zcash’s 21 million ZEC supply cap. Ezra Reguerra