A Zcash community member requests a $25,000 grant to implement private transaction memo retrieval for iOS, significantly reducing deanonymization risks for users.

A grant application on the Zcash Community Forum highlights a new initiative aimed at strengthening privacy protections for users of Zcash on iPhone-based wallets. The developer behind the proposal is seeking $25,000 to implement a private method for retrieving encrypted transaction memos.

Enhancing Zcash Privacy On iOS Devices

This proposal addresses a critical gap in how Zcash transactions are currently processed on mobile devices. By hiding which specific transactions users are looking up, the update aims to eliminate a potential deanonymization vector. Revealing external information about user queries can shorten the distance between a random transaction and a specific individual, thereby compromising user anonymity.

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SDK Improvements For Secure Memo Retrieval

The proposed changes will not alter the underlying Zcash network or blockchain infrastructure. Instead, the project focuses on improving the Software Development Kit (SDK) used by developers. This enhancement will provide tools that help make Zcash more privacy-resilient by allowing developers to integrate secure query mechanisms directly into their applications.

Current Limitations In Transaction Querying

Zcash transactions currently contain encrypted data known as memos. Various wallets read these memos to receive information about the transaction details. While the message content remains encrypted, the retrieval data and the query itself are not protected. This lack of protection enables potential tracing of user activity by external servers or observers monitoring the network traffic.

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Testing Shows Promising Technical Results

Early tests indicate that integrating private information retrieval into the SDK is technically feasible and effective. During testing in an iOS Simulator, the modified SDK successfully retrieved a 512-byte memo through an encrypted query. This process ensured that the transaction ID was not revealed to the wallet server, maintaining the privacy of the user's specific actions.

Implementation Timeline And Future Steps

The developer expects to implement the proposal by January 30, 2027. The final stage of the project includes testing on physical iPhones and a public SDK release. This structured approach ensures that the privacy features are robust and compatible with real-world hardware before broader distribution to the Zcash community.