Zcash NU7 Upgrade Slashes Block Times to 25 Seconds and Retires Sprout Pool

Zcash implements the NU7 upgrade to reduce block times from 75 to 25 seconds, enhancing transaction throughput and network efficiency while introducing new capacity limits.

Zcash officially activated its highly anticipated NU7 protocol upgrade on November 6, 2026, at block 3,543,405. This pivotal moment in the cryptocurrency network's evolution significantly slashes block times by a third. The interval between blocks has dropped from seventy-five seconds to just twenty-five seconds. This immediate change triples the speed of ZEC transactions for end-users. The network now offers faster confirmation times and a more responsive experience for all participants.

The structural change is specifically designed to accommodate the growing demand for shielded transactions. These private transactions require more computational resources and block space than standard transparent ones. By reducing the block time, the network can process these heavier privacy operations more efficiently. This adjustment ensures that Zcash remains a viable option for users prioritizing speed and confidentiality.

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Following the activation, the Zcash network demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth in computational power. Data from Zecstats shows the network hashrate jumped 5.8% over a 30-day period. It has now reached a new all-time high of 32.62 GSol/s. This surge in hashrate indicates strong miner confidence in the protocol's long-term viability. Such robust computational power is essential for maintaining the decentralized nature of the blockchain.

The upgrade also addresses historical inefficiencies by officially retiring the legacy Sprout pool. This move eliminates outdated protocols that no longer align with current security standards. It streamlines the network architecture by forcing all users to adopt more secure protocols like Orchard and Sapling. The retirement of Sprout marks a definitive new era for the Zcash ecosystem. Developers are focused on creating a cleaner environment for modern privacy standards.

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New per-block limits have been introduced to manage network load and prevent potential spam attacks. The protocol caps transactions at 330 Orchard or Ironwood actions per block. It also limits Sapling inputs and outputs to 300. A shared budget of 330 actions is allocated across all pools to maintain balance. These constraints are designed to more than double the throughput of the Orchard protocol.

These limits also serve a protective function for light wallets which are often more vulnerable to synchronization issues. The updated rules reduce the worst-case synchronization load from spam attacks by approximately 37%. This reduction is crucial for maintaining accessibility for users with varying hardware capabilities. It ensures that privacy remains accessible without overwhelming the device of the user. Light wallets can now verify transactions more reliably without downloading the entire blockchain.

The NU7 upgrade also adjusts the issuance schedule for Zcash's fixed 21 million coin cap. Halvings will now occur every 5,040,000 blocks instead of the previous 1,680,000 blocks. This keeps the issuance schedule steady at roughly four years per halving event. The protocol also begins allocating funds for future mining rewards to support network security. This financial structure aims to sustain miner incentives as the network matures.

In the wake of the successful launch, Zcash developers are already proposing further optimizations. They have suggested a potential NU7.1 upgrade to cut block times even further. The goal is to reduce target block times from twenty-five seconds to twenty seconds. This rapid iteration suggests a highly active development community focused on continuous performance. Such aggressive timelines indicate a strong commitment to keeping Zcash competitive.

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While Zcash focuses on internal network improvements, the broader market sentiment is shifting. Analysts from November 9 noted a transition from fear to neutrality for major assets. This shift includes Shiba Inu, Tron, Zcash, and Near Protocol. The technical advancements in Zcash contribute to its fundamental value proposition. Enhanced utility and efficiency make the network well-positioned for future growth.

The combination of faster blocks and retired legacy pools marks a new chapter for Zcash. Users can now expect significantly improved transaction speeds and higher security standards. The network's ability to handle increased privacy demand is now more robust than ever. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, these upgrades solidify its position in the digital asset landscape.

The reduction in block times directly benefits users who require quick and private financial transfers. With the Sprout pool gone, the network is more uniform and easier to maintain. Miners are rewarded with a more stable and predictable revenue stream through the adjusted halving schedule. This stability encourages continued investment in network hardware and security measures.

Overall, the NU7 upgrade represents a comprehensive improvement to the Zcash network. It balances the need for speed with the necessity of privacy and security. The network is now better equipped to handle the complexities of modern digital transactions. Zcash stands as a testament to the continuous evolution of privacy-focused cryptocurrencies.