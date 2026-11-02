Zazie Beetz and Taylor Schreiber Share Views on Returning to the MCU

Zazie Beetz and Taylor Schreiber discuss their potential return as Domino and Sabretooth in the MCU amid anticipation for Avengers Doomsday and the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Zazie Beetz and Taylor Schreiber have expressed diverging perspectives on the likelihood of reprising their roles as Domino and Sabretooth within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actress remains open to returning to the franchise, the actor has adopted a more humorous and uncertain stance regarding a potential comeback. Their comments come as fans eagerly await the integration of older X-Men characters into the new cinematic timeline.

Beetz Open to Domino Role Return

Zazie Beetz stated that she would be willing to return to the role of Domino if Marvel Studios requested it. She emphasized her enjoyment of portraying the character, who possesses the power to manipulate luck. Beetz indicated that her hesitation stems not from a lack of interest, but from uncertainty regarding the studio's current plans for the character. She acknowledged the vast scope of the existing Marvel narrative and questioned whether Domino is currently needed for upcoming projects. This openness suggests that her return depends entirely on the creative direction chosen by Marvel executives.

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Schreiber Jokes About Sabretooth Suit

Taylor Schreiber, who portrayed Victor Creed, also known as Sabretooth, in the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, offered a contrasting view. He recalled a previous eagerness to reprise the role but now expresses doubt about its viability. Schreiber made a lighthearted comment regarding a specific detail from his previous performance involving a colostomy bag. He suggested that audiences might not be interested in seeing that aspect of the character again. His remarks indicate a shift in his enthusiasm compared to earlier discussions about potential sequels or reboots. The actor clarified that this comment was directed at his co-star's enthusiasm, highlighting the difference in their current attitudes.

Avengers Doomsday Sets Stage for Expansion

The discussion regarding these characters occurs against the backdrop of increasing anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on December 18, 2026. It is set to feature Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Doctor Doom. The movie will also include several returning characters from the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe. This major event serves as a potential gateway for introducing legacy characters like Domino and Sabretooth into the main storyline. The integration of such figures could significantly alter the dynamics of the upcoming conflict.

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Fan Speculation on Character Integration

Fans are currently left wondering whether characters from the older X-Men movies will appear in the MCU again. Neither actor provided definitive details about a potential return, leaving the possibility open to interpretation. The uncertainty reflects the broader challenges Marvel Studios faces in consolidating multiple film universes. Integrating established mutants into a new continuity requires careful planning to maintain narrative coherence. Audiences are closely watching for any official announcements that might confirm or deny these possibilities.

Future of Mutants in the MCU

The differing views of Beetz and Schreiber highlight the complex nature of casting decisions in large-scale franchises. While actors may have personal preferences, the final decision rests with the studio producers. Marvel Studios must balance fan expectations with creative innovation. The potential return of Domino could add a unique flavor to the superhero ensemble. Meanwhile, the future of Sabretooth remains tied to how the studio chooses to address his previous cinematic history. Fans continue to speculate on which mutants will survive the transition to the new universe.