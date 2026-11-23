Sesame Street season 57 premiered on Netflix and PBS Kids featuring cameos from Chappell Roan and Zazie Beatz teaching Swedish and potty training.

Sesame Street season 57 premiered on Netflix and PBS Kids on Monday, November 23, introducing fresh musical guest stars and educational segments to its long-running format.

Recent promotional clips highlight Swedish pop singer Chappell Roan appearing alongside the iconic red Muppet Elmo to explore linguistic differences between English and Swedish alphabets.

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The Stockholm native engages directly with Elmo, who notes that the alphabet varies between the two languages, prompting her to demonstrate the distinct sounds of Swedish letters in a musical performance.

Swedish Alphabet Lesson

Elmo initiates the interaction by explaining that the alphabet is different in English and in Swedish, setting the stage for a cross-cultural educational moment within the episode.

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Chappell Roan responds by confirming the differences exist, though perhaps only to a small degree, before proceeding to sing the sounds of the Swedish letters with clarity and charm.

This specific segment allows viewers to hear the unique phonetics of Swedish while watching the singer collaborate with one of the show's most recognizable characters in a supportive and fun manner.

Parody And Musical Cameos

Another snippet from the new season features Cookie Monster performing a potty training parody video titled Got to Go to the tune of a hit song by Chappell Roan, adding a humorous twist to the educational content.

The clips follow a month earlier appearance by Chappell Roan in the season 57 trailer, where she sang an original song with Elmo and danced with other fuzzy friends in a colorful and energetic sequence.

Her lyrics in the trailer included instructions to wag tails, put on a show, shake fur, and wiggle noses, showcasing the playful and interactive nature of the upcoming episodes for young audiences.

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High Profile Guest Stars

Sesame Street has consistently invited high-profile musicians to collaborate with its cast, bringing contemporary pop culture relevance to the children's programming staple over the last year or so.

Guest appearances in this recent timeframe have included Post Malone, SZA, Reneé Rapp, Noah Kahan, and Chris Stapleton, each adding their distinct musical style to the show's diverse soundtrack.

Chappell Roan joins this impressive list of celebrity contributors, further elevating the profile of the new season through her viral popularity and distinctive artistic persona.

The continued presence of these major artists on the show highlights the enduring appeal of Sesame Street as a platform for meaningful and entertaining crossover moments between children's media and adult pop music.