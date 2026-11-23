Zatanna #8 by Jamal Campbell and Yasmine Putri releases November 25, 2026. The Prime Magus battles the Patriarch of the White Coven amid the Lady White's schemes.

DC Comics is set to release Zatanna #8 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The upcoming issue features interior art by Yasmine Putri and a script written by Jamal Campbell. This installment marks a pivotal moment in the current narrative arc for the character.

Magical Conflict With Patriarch of the White Coven

Zatanna faces a direct confrontation with the long-lost Patriarch of the White Coven in this new issue. The conflict arises as the character becomes entangled in the machinations of the Lady White. Zatanna must utilize her magical abilities to survive this intense engagement.

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The synopsis indicates that the Patriarch possesses a unique resistance to the Prime Magus's light-based spells. Specifically, the character refuses to be cleansed or deterred by the daylight that Zatanna can produce on command. This resistance complicates her efforts to neutralize the threat effectively.

Alliance With Van Helsing Ally

Zatanna is not facing this supernatural challenge alone in this narrative. She has gained a new ally who is associated with the Van Helsing lineage. This partnership adds a new dynamic to her combat strategies against the White Coven.

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The Van Helsing ally plays a crucial role in the skirmish by engaging the Patriarch directly. The Patriarch retaliates by hurling fire attacks at this companion. The interaction highlights the physical danger posed by the enemy forces in the storyline.

Narrative Themes and Character Arcs

The current story explores themes of family bonds and ancient lineage within the DC Universe. The narrative delves into the history and tragedy of the White Coven organization. Readers are invited to uncover the lost secrets behind this magical faction.

The involvement of the Lady White suggests a larger scheme affecting the magical community. Her manipulation drives Zatanna into the battle with the Patriarch. The outcome of this encounter will likely have significant implications for Zatanna's future role.

Publication Details and Creative Team

Jamal Campbell returns to write the script for this installment. His work continues to define the voice of Zatanna in the modern era. The storytelling balances action sequences with character development.

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Yasmine Putri provides the interior artwork for the issue. Her visual style brings the magical elements and combat scenes to life. The cover art is provided by Matias Bergara, adding further variety to the visual presentation.

The comic book is priced at $4.99 for standard retail. It will be available in comic book stores and digital platforms on November 25, 2026. Fans of the series should prepare for a high-stakes magical confrontation.

The release of Zatanna #8 represents a key point in the current publishing schedule for DC Comics. The combination of established characters and new threats keeps the narrative engaging. Readers can expect a blend of supernatural mystery and intense action sequences.