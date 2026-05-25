Zatanna #2 Lands in Memphis: Magic Meets a Murderous Plague Spirit

Zatanna #2 arrives May 27, 2026, sending the Mistress of Magic to Memphis to battle a deadly plague spirit with the help of a ghostly musical ally, while a secretive Department of Occult Affairs agent watches from the shadows.

Zatanna #2 is set to hit comic‑book stores on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, and the latest issue continues the heroine’s cross‑country tour with a chilling stop in Memphis , Tennessee.

In this installment the Mistress of Magic confronts a murderous plague spirit that has been terrorising the city’s residents. To stand a chance against the otherworldly menace, Zatanna seeks the assistance of a mysterious, music‑infused ghost who promises to lend its spectral resonance to her spellwork. The narrative blends classic supernatural horror with the flamboyant showmanship that defines Zatanna, placing her iconic top hat, fish‑net attire and witty wordplay at the heart of the action.

The showdown is poised to test the limits of her magical abilities, as she must lock and unlock metaphysical doors while keeping the spirit’s lethal influence at bay. While Zatanna wrestles with the plague spirit, a shadowy figure watches from the periphery of the story. Agent Di Manes, a covert operative from the Department of Occult Affairs, lurks in the alleys of Memphis, reviewing his own dossier and waiting for the perfect moment to intervene.

His presence adds a layer of intrigue, hinting at a larger, perhaps governmental, interest in the supernatural disturbances that have become commonplace across the United States. The agent’s motives remain ambiguous, but his careful observation suggests that the Department may be preparing to either contain the threat or exploit it for its own ends. This sub‑plot creates a tension that complements Zatanna’s quest, offering readers a glimpse into the bureaucratic side of magical affairs and hinting at potential future confrontations.

The preview pages, released by the publisher, showcase the vivid artwork that captures both the eerie atmosphere of a plague‑ridden Memphis and the dazzling spectacle of Zatanna’s stage‑craft. Readers can expect dynamic panel layouts that emphasize the contrast between the ghostly musician’s ethereal glow and the dark, twisted forms of the plague spirit. The issue also teases a cameo by several familiar magic‑related characters, hinting at a broader storyline that may tie together previous arcs in the series.

Fans are encouraged to visit their local comic shops on May 27 to experience the full story, which promises to blend horror, humor, and high‑octane magical combat in a way that only Zatanna can deliver. The release marks another milestone in the ongoing "Zatanna’s Greatest Tour" and reinforces the character’s reputation as one of DC’s most charismatic and powerful sorceresses





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