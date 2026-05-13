Zarah Sultana Urges United Kingdom to Boycott Eurovision Following Israel Qualification

MP Zarah Sultana has renewed her call for Britain to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest after Israel successfully qualified for the final, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The political landscape surrounding the Eurovision Song Contest has become increasingly fraught as Zarah Sultana , a prominent hard-left Member of Parliament, has issued a fervent call for the United Kingdom to boycott the prestigious music competition.

This demand comes immediately after the Israeli entrant, Noam Bettan, successfully navigated the semi-finals in the Austrian capital of Vienna to secure a place in the grand final scheduled for Saturday. Sultana, who recently transitioned away from the Labour Party to co-found Your Party alongside former leader Jeremy Corbyn, utilized the social media platform X to express her blunt disapproval. Her message was a simple yet powerful directive for Britain to cease its participation in the event.

This is not the first time Sultana has taken such a stance; she previously urged the British government in December to align itself with other European nations that have already rejected the contest. The MP has been vocal about her belief that the UK should follow the lead of countries such as Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia, arguing that continuing as if everything is normal is unacceptable given the ongoing military actions in Gaza and the resulting civilian casualties.

Sultana has characterized Israel as a genocidal apartheid state, suggesting that the cultural celebration of Eurovision cannot be separated from the political realities of the region. The atmosphere during the semi-final performance was a reflection of the deeply polarized views surrounding the conflict. As Noam Bettan took the stage to perform his song titled Michelle, which blends Hebrew, French, and English lyrics, he was met with a contradictory reception.

While some sections of the audience expressed their disapproval through loud booing, other fans enthusiastically waved Israeli flags in support. Despite the tension, Bettan triumphed in the qualification round and shared that he felt a profound connection to his people back home during the performance.

Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union, the governing body of the contest, continues to maintain that the event is strictly apolitical. However, this claim has been met with skepticism by many critics who point to the expulsion of Russia from the competition following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The inconsistency in applying political sanctions has become a central point of contention for those calling for a boycott of Israel.

Furthermore, the history of Israel in the contest, which began in 1973, shows a recurring pattern of public popularity often clashing with jury evaluations, as seen in previous years where the Israeli representative garnered massive public support but failed to win the overall trophy. The reaction to the boycott movement has been sharp and varied across the political and artistic spectrum.

Gideon Sa'ar, the foreign affairs minister of Israel, expressed deep shame toward the nations choosing to boycott a musical competition, asserting that the disgrace lies with those who use a song contest as a political weapon. Within the United Kingdom, the call for a boycott is emerging amidst a concerning rise in anti-Semitic incidents, including violent attacks on synagogues and other Jewish community targets.

This has added a layer of complexity to the debate, as critics of the boycott argue that such movements can fuel hatred and division. Even within the artistic community, there is significant pushback. British pop icon Boy George, who performed for San Marino in the same semi-final, spoke out firmly against the idea of a boycott.

He emphasized his long-standing friendships with Jewish people, dating back to his teenage years, and stated that he would not turn his back on his friends over political disputes. This clash of ideologies underscores the tension between the desire for political activism on a global stage and the belief in the sanctity of art and personal relationships.

As the final approaches, the contest remains a focal point for both musical talent and intense geopolitical friction, reflecting the fragmented state of international relations





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