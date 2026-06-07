Zara Tindall Shines at Brother Peter Phillips' Intimate Wedding Amid Royal Family Dynamics

Zara Tindall embraced family members and welcomed guests at her brother Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds. The occasion saw Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend, despite recent reports about their subsidized living arrangements, and featured warm interactions with Zara and her children. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present, while Prince Harry was notably absent.

Zara Tindall , the daughter of Princess Anne and sister to Peter Phillips, was a central figure at her brother's intimate wedding to Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds.

Accompanied by her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, she embraced family members and was described as the life and soul of the party. Her lavender Rebecca Vallance dress and matching headband were noted. She warmly greeted Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were in attendance despite recent media scrutiny over their living arrangements.

The report detailed that the princesses' rent for their royal residences has been covered by King Charles from the Privy Purse, not by taxpayer money, though the palaces themselves are publicly funded. Zara's daughter Mia also mirrored her mother's welcoming nature, hugging Eugenie, her former bridesmaid role from 2018 recalled. Prince William and the Princess of Wales attended, with William showing affection toward Beatrice.

The ceremony at All Saints Church featured Harriet Sperling in an Emilia Wickstead gown, with the service led by Reverend Dr Steve Bullock and a blessing by Reverend Nicky Gumbel. King Charles and Queen Camilla were present, as were Peter's father Captain Mark Phillips and half-sister Stephanie Hosier. Notable absentees included Prince Harry, the groom's cousin.

The event marked a rare family gathering following the controversy surrounding the princesses' father, Prince Andrew, who has been largely absent from public life since early 2022





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Zara Tindall Peter Phillips Wedding Harriet Sperling Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Royal Family Gathering King Charles Prince William Kate Middleton Prince Harry Absence Privy Purse Royal Residences

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