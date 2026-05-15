Zara Tindall's Birthday Celebrations Revealed: Golf Classic Charity Tournament, Badminton Horse Trials, and Royal Garden Party Attire

In this article, we discover Zara Tindall's extravagant birthday celebrations, including her participation in the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic charity tournament, the Badminton Horse Trials, and of course, her stunning outfits at the first royal garden party of the season last week.

Zara Tindall marked her 45th birthday in style today by joining her husband, Mike Tindall , for the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic charity tournament, held at the Belfry hotel in the West Midlands.

She was snapped hugging her brother's ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, alongside long-time family friend Dolly Maude. Zara was seen riding in a golf buggy decorated with balloons and streamers during the event, much like her birthday celebrations. Zara was also seen with Dolly and Autumn at the recent Badminton Horse Trials.

Zara attended the first royal garden party of the season last week, where she wore a stunning blue cutwork dress and a statement hat in honor of workers from frontline sectors. It was believed that Zara's dress piece featured delicate puff sleeves, which were not present in the original dress from the Australian brand Leo Lin





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zara Tindall Mike Tindall Badminton Horse Trials Royal Garden Party Leo Lin Golf Classic Charity Tournament Autumn Phillips Dolly Maude

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zara Tindall Pivoting to a Strategic Position for the Future MonarchyWith a known passion for equestrian sports and her attendance at prestigious events, the daughter of Princess Anne could be positioned for the Prince of Wales' future slimmed-down monarchy.

Read more »

Zara Tindall Turns 45: Key Role in Royal Family's FutureZara Tindall celebrates her 45th birthday amid speculation about her growing influence in the Royal Family’s slimmed-down monarchy, balancing her close ties to Prince William and the challenges posed by the Epstein scandal.

Read more »

Zara Tindall's Birthday Celebrations Revealed: Golf Classic Charity Tournament, Badminton Horse Trials, and Royal Garden Party AttireIn this article, we discover Zara Tindall's extravagant birthday celebrations, including her participation in the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic charity tournament, the Badminton Horse Trials, and of course, her stunning outfits at the first royal garden party of the season last week.

Read more »

Zara Tindall Pivoting to a Strategic Position for the Future MonarchyWith a known passion for equestrian sports and her attendance at prestigious events, the daughter of Princess Anne could be positioned for the Prince of Wales' future slimmed-down monarchy.

Read more »