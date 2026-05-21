Zara Tindall and Fairfax & Favor

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Zara Tindall's favourite country chic brand, Fairfax & Favor, has unveiled its second collection with lifestyle influencer and content creator Lydia Millen. The new spring/summer Town & Country collection introduces a rich chocolate colourway to the brand's line of premium leather handbags, which have developed a loyal following thanks to their blend of classic British luxury styling and everyday practicality. Zara Tindall, a longtime fan of the label, was appointed an official ambassador in March 2025 and has been spotted wearing a variety of the brand's coats, boots and handbags. Her signature countryside aesthetic and strong equestrian ties make her a natural fit for the Norfolk-based luxury brand. The Town & Country collection perfectly captures Fairfax & Favor's refined country-inspired style, offering quiet luxury pieces that transition effortlessly from city to countryside. Naturally, each bag pairs beautifully with the brand's much-loved outerwear and footwear collections. I particularly love the suede pieces - the Jessie top worn by Lydia is a gorgeous choice for spring and complements the top-handle bag perfectly.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Zara Tindall 's favourite country chic brand, Fairfax & Favor , has unveiled its second collection with lifestyle influencer and content creator Lydia Millen .

The new spring/summer Town & Country collection introduces a rich chocolate colourway to the brand's line of premium leather handbags. The range features three designs - a clutch, a micro top-handle bag and a medium top-handle bag - each designed to suit a variety of occasions. The collection is now available in three shades: chocolate, tan and burgundy.

After the first launch sold out within just 15 minutes, with repeated restocks driven by overwhelming demand, the Lydia Millen collaboration has become one of the brand's most successful partnerships to date. The bags have developed a loyal following thanks to their blend of classic British luxury styling and everyday practicality.

Chocolate Clutch Bag £325 Shop Chocolate Micro Top Handle Bag £345 Shop Chocolate Top Handle Bag £375 Shop Fairfax & Favor first gained recognition for its beautifully crafted country boots before expanding into ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories. Zara Tindall, a longtime fan of the label, was appointed an official ambassador in March 2025 and has been spotted wearing a variety of the brand's coats, boots and handbags.

Her signature countryside aesthetic and strong equestrian ties make her a natural fit for the Norfolk-based luxury brand. The Town & Country collection perfectly captures Fairfax & Favor's refined country-inspired style, offering quiet luxury pieces that transition effortlessly from city to countryside. Naturally, each bag pairs beautifully with the brand's much-loved outerwear and footwear collections. I particularly love the suede pieces - the Jessie top worn by Lydia is a gorgeous choice for spring and complements the top-handle bag perfectly.

Crafted from Italian pebbled leather, the bag features an interior zipped pocket, a detachable shoulder strap, a slim buckle-detail fastening and a gold-foiled logo for an elegant finishing touch. It's the kind of investment piece you'll reach for time and time again. I also love the unexpected pairing of the clutch bag with the Olivia waxed jacket, which highlights the bag's versatility. It transitions seamlessly from day to evening wear.

Meanwhile, the micro top-handle bag looks especially chic styled with the sharp Arrabella Driftwood jacket. Slightly smaller than the medium version, it's ideal for carrying everyday essentials without compromising on polish.

Shop Lydia Millen's Fairfax & Favor outfits Tan Top Handle Bag £375 Shop Jessie Dark Tan Top £345 Shop Chocolate Clutch Bag £325 Shop Olivia Pistachio Waxed Jacket £395 Shop Chocolate Micro Top Handle Bag £345 Shop Arrabella Driftwood Jacket £445 Shop Chocolate Top Handle Bag £375 Shop Sadie Khaki Waxed jacket £395 Shop Regina Leather Flat Knee-high Boots £455 Shop Burgundy Top Handle Bag £375 Shop Iris Jacket £525 Shop Oakham Oak Leather Waterproof Ankle Boots £295 Sho





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Fairfax & Favor Zara Tindall Country Chic Leather Handbags Clutches Top Handle Bags Lydia Millen Collaboration Spring Summer Collection Women's Fashion Luxury Accessories

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Fairfax & Favor Unveils Second Collection with Lydia MillenFairfax & Favor, a luxury country chic brand, has collaborated with lifestyle influencer Lydia Millen to launch its second collection, Town & Country. The collection features three premium leather handbags in rich chocolate, tan, and burgundy shades, each designed for various occasions.

Read more »