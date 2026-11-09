Zara's ZW Collection Formal Jeans: The £35.99 Stylish Double for Work and Weekend

Zara has launched a new pair of formal jeans from its elevated ZW Collection that blend the polish of tailored trousers with the comfort of denim. Priced at just £35.99, these high-waisted, wide-leg jeans feature a pressed crease and sleek fastening details, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe suitable for both office and weekend wear.

Combining all the polish of tailored trousers with the comfort of your favourite denim, formal jeans are a smart and versatile buy. While there's no shortage of styles on the high street right now, Zara's latest drop instantly caught our attention – and, at just £35.99, they're a steal.

Part of the retailer's elevated ZW Collection, Zara's take on the trend is high-waisted with a full-length, wide-leg that creates an elongated silhouette. A pressed crease runs down the front of each leg for a tailored look, while the zip, button and metal hook fastening give a sleek, trouser-like finish. The result is a pair of jeans that will work hard in your new-season wardrobe, whether you're wearing them to the office or at the weekend.

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And, thanks to the cotton-blend with a touch of stretch, they're as comfortable as they are chic. For work, team them with a satin blouse and longline coat, letting a pair of this season's must-haveSleek and versatile, they're a no-brainer buy. Available in two washes – black and blue – we're tempted to pick up both styles while they're still in stock.

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