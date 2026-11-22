We predict a bestseller...

there's been no shortage statement shoe inspiration for party season this year. But, the latest pair to catch our eye is a sparkling update on one of this season's most polished footwear trends, 'The new-in Sequin Kitten Heel Ankle Boots take everything we love about the original kitten bootie – the sock-like silhouette, pointed toe and slim kitten heel – and adds a cool festive twist with shimmering sequins and delicate strap detailing for a polished finish.

They're just the right amount of sparkle without being OTT. Ideal for adding a subtle festive edge to your look that feels elegant and grown-up. There are so many reasons why we're gravitating towards 'kitten booties' this season. The kitten heel makes them comfortable for running errands or dashing for the morning commute, while still feeling elevated enough for evening plans.

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The sock-inspired design fits snuggly too, offering more warmth and support than strappy heels, which you'll be thankful for on chilly December evenings. For the office, pair Zara's sequin boots with a cosy knit and wide leg trousers, letting the pointed toe peek out from underneath for a flash of sparkle that's still workwear-appropriate. At the weekend, take styling inspiration from Zara and pair these sparkling booties with a classic black blazer and relaxed denim.

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Then, for an easy day-to-night switch, swap denim for a silky maxi skirt and sheer tights and you've got yourself a gorgeous party look. These festive kitten boots have only just landed on the Zara website, but as with most of its new-in gems, we predict they won't be around for long, especially at £49.99. Faux fur trim coats are trending – H&M has a cold-weather updateMango's polished party season collection looks so expensive