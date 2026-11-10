Zara's new 'jewellery dress' is winter's most beautifully polished style: it looks so luxe and expensive

This is your 'one and done' LBD for party season

The timeless little black dress is a forever staple that works year-round, but really comes into its own during party season. As those festive invitations start piling up and you begin to consider what to wear for this year's big events, let us your draw your attention to a new-in LBD from Zara, which might just be the most polished and expensive-looking option we've seen on the high street.

This clever 'one and done' party style is so effortlessly chic that it doesn't even need to be accessorised – the 'jewellery dress' includes embellished bead detailing at the neckline. With its elegant short sleeves and flattering A-line skirt, the midi dress looks so elevated and is bound to suit everyone. As well as the bead appliqué at the neckline, giving it a gorgeous shimmer feel, the LBD also has a cut-out back with statement tie detailing.

Also read Monica Lewiny Turns Heads in Revealing LBD at 2026 LACMA Gala

Pair it with everything from classic black leather knee-high boots to pointed stiletto pumps for an instant party season look with very little effort. As with so many of the brand's most tempting new-in pieces, the midi dress is bound out to sell out quickly so add to basket now to avoid disappointment.

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